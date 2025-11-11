Southern Company Ranked No. 2 on 2026 Military Friendly Employer List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Southern Company

Southern Company is proud to announce it has again earned the designation of a Military Friendly® Employer. The company is ranked No. 2 overall on the 2026 list and is among a select few organizations to rate as a Military Friendly® Employer in at least 19 of the 23 years of its existence.

"This designation reflects Southern Company's profound respect for the service and leadership of our nation's military personnel and our ongoing commitment to provide meaningful career opportunities for veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses," said Jeremy Foshee, talent acquisition manager for Southern Company. "Their skills, discipline and integrity align seamlessly with Our Values as well as our mission to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers."

Southern Company has a longstanding commitment to supporting military members and their families through dedicated recruitment, career development and transition assistance programs. The company purposefully partners with military organizations and participates in veteran hiring initiatives to help service members successfully move into civilian energy careers, including a recent agreement with the United States Army Reserve's Private Public Partnership signed in August. Southern Company has repeatedly been recognized by a variety of organizations lauding its efforts in fostering a workplace that values the leadership and technical skills held by veterans.

Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 companies participated in the Military Friendly® survey.

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by consultation with the Military Friendly® Advisory Council, a group of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet and exceed thresholds for recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

"Earning the Military Friendly® designation is more than a badge; it's a reflection of deep-rooted values and strategic foresight," said Kayle Lopez, vice president of memberships for Military Friendly®. "These organizations don't just open doors for veterans, spouses, and service members; they build pathways for lasting impact. Their commitment isn't performative; it's transformative. It's proof that honoring military talent is not only the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do."

Southern Company will be showcased in the 2026 Military Friendly ® Employers Guide in the winter issue of G.I. Jobs ® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

