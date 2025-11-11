

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - There is no immediate end in sight to America's travel woes. Experts predict that the effects on air travel will take days, if not weeks, to recover, even if lawmakers formally reopen the federal government this week.



With Thanksgiving approaching, aviation analyst Henry Harteveldt told Business Insider that airlines 'won't snap back like a rubber band.' One significant issue is that the system is more stressed now than it was during the 2019 shutdown due to the fact that many air traffic controllers have been working unpaid during the shutdown, prompting the FAA to recently order airlines to reduce flights.



A massive backlog resulted from that move. Cancellations increased over the weekend; according to Cirium data, more than 10 percent of US departures were cancelled on Sunday, and 62 percent of flights arrived on time.



Since October 1, more than 5.2 million passengers have been impacted, according to Airlines for America, with American Airlines alone reporting roughly 250,000 customers who have been inconvenienced.



Pilots, flight attendants, and aircraft positioning can all be affected by a single cancellation, even in normal circumstances. Even if the government reopens this weekend, experts caution that travelers shouldn't count on a smooth ride.



There are still long lines and continuous delays at airports like JFK, where more than 8,000 flights have already been canceled.



The FAA warns travelers to regularly check flight status and anticipate a rough start to the already hectic Thanksgiving travel rush.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News