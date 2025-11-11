

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Alcon Inc. (ALC) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $237 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $263 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Alcon Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $394 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $2.589 billion from $2.433 billion last year.



Alcon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $237 Mln. vs. $263 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $2.589 Bln vs. $2.433 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.15 Full year revenue guidance: $10.3 - $10.4 Bln



