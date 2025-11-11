

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release October figures for new loans and money stock, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



New loans are expected to be worth CNY465.0 billion, down from CNY1.290 trillion, with loan growth expected to be steady at an annual 6.6 percent. The M2 money stock is tipped to rise 8.1 percent on year, easing from 8.4 percent in September.



Japan will see October numbers for money stock and machine tool orders. The M2 money stock us expected to rise 1.8 percent on year, up from 1.6 percent in September. Tool orders are seen higher by an annual 9.9 percent, up from 8.1 percent in the previous month.



South Korea will see unemployment data for October; in September, the jobless rate was 2.5 percent.



Australia will release Q3 figures for home loans; in the previous three months, home loans were up 2.4 percent on quarter.



