

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 1.6 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 1,270.1 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent following the downwardly revised 1.5 percent increase in September (originally 1.6 percent).



The M3 money stock rose an annual 1.0 percent to 1,617.8 trillion yen, roughly steady from the previous month.



The L money stock climbed 2.2 percent to 2.230 trillion yen, up from the 2.1 percent gain a month earlier.



