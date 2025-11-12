

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday amid risk appetite following a deal to end the government shutdown.



The Senate approved a funding bill to fund the government until the end of January.



The House must approve the bill and it is unclear how much time it will take.



The development towards reopening the government boosted investor sentiment.



The greenback fell to near 2-week lows of 1.1605 against the euro and 0.7986 against the franc. The currency may find support around 1.18 against the euro and 0.76 against the franc.



The greenback dropped to 1.3184 against the pound and 153.72 against the yen, from an early 4-day high of 1.3116 and nearly 9-month high of 154.49, respectively. The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.40 against the pound and 147.00 against the yen.



The greenback edged down to 0.6538 against the aussie and 1.4002 against the loonie. The currency is seen finding support around 0.68 against the aussie and 1.36 against the loonie.



The greenback declined to a 5-day low of 0.5669 against the kiwi. If currency falls further, it is likely to find support around the 0.59 level.



