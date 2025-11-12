DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies Announces Last Patient Visit Completed in VITESSE Phase 3 Clinical Trial of VIASKIN Peanut Patch in Peanut Allergic Children Aged 4-7 Years

Châtillon, France, November 11, 2025



DBV Technologies Announces Last Patient Visit Completed in VITESSE Phase 3 Clinical Trial of VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in Peanut Allergic Children Aged 4-7 Years

Company remains on track for VITESSE topline data in Q4 of this year





DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT - CUSIP: 23306J309), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the last patient visit has been completed in the Company's Phase 3 VITESSE clinical trial of the VIASKIN® Peanut patch in peanut allergic children aged 4-7 years.

With the completion of the double-blind, placebo-controlled treatment phase of the study, DBV remains on track to announce topline data from VITESSE in the fourth quarter of this year.

"Last patient last visit represents a very important milestone for DBV, as it brings us one step closer to the potential of bringing this treatment option to peanut allergic children, their physicians and caregivers, if approved," stated Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies. "We're grateful to the investigators, internal teams, and most importantly patients and caregivers for their time and commitment to this study. We look forward to sharing topline results this quarter."

The VITESSE Phase 3 trial in peanut-allergic children ages 4 - 7 is a 12-month study evaluating the efficacy and safety of the VIASKIN® Peanut patch in 654 subjects (randomized 2:1), representing individuals across 86 sites in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK, and Australia. VITESSE is currently the largest treatment intervention study in peanut allergy.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker: DBVT; CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.comand engage with us on Xand LinkedIn.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of VIASKIN® Peanut patch and EPIT, designs of DBV's anticipated clinical trials, DBV's planned regulatory and clinical efforts including timing and results of communications with regulatory agencies, plans and expectations regarding initiation of the confirmatory study, plans and expectations with respect to the submission of BLAs to FDA, anticipated support for the BLA submission, , and the ability of any of DBV's product candidates, if approved, to improve the lives of patients with food allergies. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, DBV's product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, and DBV's ability to successfully execute on its budget discipline measures. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV's regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), DBV's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in DBV's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 11, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 28, 2025, and as amended further by Amendment No. 2 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 14, 2025, and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by DBV. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Investor Contact

Katie Matthews

DBV Technologies

katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Brett Whelan

DBV Technologies

brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

