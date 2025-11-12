

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ENEOS Holdings, Inc (JHJ.F) released a profit for first half of JPY64.754 billion



The company's earnings totaled JPY64.754 billion, or JPY24.03 per share. This compares with JPY68.168 billion, or JPY23.35 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to JPY5.691 trillion from JPY6.012 trillion last year.



ENEOS Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY64.754 Bln. vs. JPY68.168 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY24.03 vs. JPY23.35 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.691 Tn vs. JPY6.012 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, ENEOS Holdings has revised down its guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), the company now expects a net income of JPY 135 billion, or JPY 50.19 per basic share, less than the earlier outlook of JPY 185 billion, or JPY 68.76 per basic share.



ENEOS Holdings now anticipates annual revenue of JPY 11.400 trillion, compared with the earlier outlook of JPY 11.700 trillion.



For the full year, the company now aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 34 per share, higher than last year's JPY 26 per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, ENEOS Holdings had recorded a net profit of JPY 226.071 billion, or JPY 79.96 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 12.322 trillion.



