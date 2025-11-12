

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation from Germany and industrial production from Italy are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's final inflation data for October. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent in September. Wholesale price data is also due from Germany.



In the meantime, consumer prices for Romania are due. Inflation is seen at 9.8 percent in October, down from 9.9 percent in September.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes industrial production for September. Economists expect industrial output to grow 1.5 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 2.4 percent decrease in August.



