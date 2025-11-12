A Transformative and Structuring Alliance for the Global Management of Sepsis

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a next-generation biopharma company pioneering a new therapeutic era in sepsis and critical care through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, today announced that it has entered into advanced strategic discussions with IHU SEPSIS, the world's first integrated research, training, and clinical care center fully dedicated to sepsis.

IHU SEPSIS: The World's Leading Reference Center Driving the Therapeutic Revolution in Sepsis

IHU SEPSIS stands as the first global center devoted to integrated research, education, and patient care in sepsis, bringing together in a single institution a world-class hub for innovation across pediatric and adult sepsis. The institute federates 60 research teams, representing 275 researchers and 94 clinical physicians, and collaborates closely with patient associations and world-class hospitals through organizations such as the Global Sepsis Alliance and Sepsis Canada.

Leveraging this extensive international network, IHU SEPSIS is uniquely positioned to deploy multi-country clinical protocols and studies, forging links with leading hospitals in the United States, Canada, Europe, and emerging regions. This global clinical presence ensures that therapeutic and care innovations are validated on an international scale, providing a strategic lever to roll out globally accessible healthcare solutions.

A Decisive Step in ABIONYX Pharma's Scientific and Financial Trajectory A Strategic Alliance Redefining the Global Sepsis Landscape

Discussions between ABIONYX Pharma and IHU SEPSIS focus on establishing a long-term framework for scientific, clinical, and strategic collaboration, combining translational research and integrated clinical development.

This initiative is expected to give rise to the first fully integrated global platform dedicated to the treatment of sepsis, merging IHU SEPSIS's academic and hospital excellence with ABIONYX Pharma's breakthrough technologies.

These discussions come at a time marked by the demonstration of the genetic causality of apoA-I in sepsis, published in Scientific Reports (Nature), which has strengthened the credibility of ABIONYX Pharma's novel therapeutic mechanism targeting the immuno-inflammatory dysregulations of sepsis.

This international recognition has significantly increased interest from leading institutional and industrial stakeholders, as well as patient organizations, positioning ABIONYX Pharma as a key player in the global therapeutic renaissance for sepsis.

A Foundation for Sustainable Value Creation

Current discussions are progressing constructively and at an advanced stage, with both parties expressing a shared commitment to finalize a structuring, high-visibility alliance. ABIONYX Pharma and IHU SEPSIS intend to provide further details on the terms of the partnership once the agreements are finalized.

ABIONYX Pharma confirms that the formalization of this partnership will represent a pivotal milestone in its growth trajectory. This strategic alliance, built on a balanced collaborative model, is expected to deliver significant benefits in terms of clinical development speed, scientific visibility, and institutional credibility.

This major step consolidates ABIONYX Pharma's position in the sepsis field and opens the path toward the establishment of its first large-scale industrial partnership.

About IHU SEPSIS

With an endowment of €40 million, IHU SEPSIS supported by Université Paris-Saclay, AP-HP, CEA, and Inserm serves as a leading global hub for sepsis care, research, and training in both children and adults. It brings together 60 multidisciplinary research teams spanning chemistry, physics, mathematics, engineering, biology, medicine, social sciences, and economics representing 275 researchers (including 117 women and 41 early-career scientists) and 94 clinical physicians (44 of whom are women). IHU SEPSIS pursues three core scientific ambitions: Decoding host-pathogen interactions that drive progression from uncomplicated infection to sepsis, identifying individual endotypes and treatment-responsive traits. Developing and validating a rapid diagnostic platform capable of performing over 200 tests within two hours to create a digital twin of organs and systems for real-time therapeutic decision-making a critical factor for survival within six hours of symptom onset. Advancing precision medicine through the development of small-molecule innovations, nanomedicines, biotherapies (monoclonal antibodies and vaccines), and microbiome-modulating strategies.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharma company pioneering a new therapeutic era in sepsis and critical care through breakthrough biotherapies that address life-threatening conditions with no effective treatments. Leveraging its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma develops innovative biologics and HDL-derived vectors that target the immune and inflammatory dysregulation underlying sepsis and other severe diseases. With a strong scientific foundation and a growing network of global clinical partners, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine the standard of care in sepsis and to bring critical care solutions to patients worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111429012/en/

Contacts:

ABIONYX Pharma

infos@abionyx.com