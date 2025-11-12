Transformative alliance to Create the world-leading clinical infrastructure and breakthrough biotechnology to redefine the therapeutic landscape of sepsis.

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX), a next-generation biotechnology company developing breakthrough therapies for severe and underserved diseases, today announced it has entered advanced strategic discussions with IHU SEPSIS, the world's first and largest integrated center fully dedicated to the research, training, and clinical management of sepsis.

IHU SEPSIS stands as the first global center devoted to integrated research, education, and patient care in sepsis, bringing together in a single institution a world-class hub for innovation across pediatric and adult sepsis.

it has entered advanced strategic discussions with IHU SEPSIS, the world's first and largest integrated center fully dedicated to sepsis research, training, and clinical care.

IHU SEPSIS (Paris-Saclay University, AP-HP, CEA, and Inserm) unites 275 researchers, 94 clinicians, and 60 multidisciplinary teams in a global network spanning North America, Europe, and emerging regions, making it the leading hub for innovation in sepsis, a life-threatening condition affecting over 50 million people annually. The institute collaborates closely with Sepsis Canada and the Global Sepsis Alliance, reinforcing its global reach and ability to deploy clinical protocols and scalable care solutions worldwide.

Through this partnership, ABIONYX Pharma and IHU SEPSIS aim to establish the first fully integrated global platform for sepsis treatment, combining Biopharma's genetically validated apoA-I-based therapeutics and HDL-derived vectors with IHU SEPSIS's world-class clinical infrastructure and international patient advocacy network. This innovative alliance accelerates the development of first-in-class therapies, strengthens global visibility, and positions ABIONYX Pharma as a key architect of the next era of precision medicine in critical care

Supported by the recent publication in Nature Scientific Reports demonstrating the causal role of apoA-I in sepsis, this collaboration reinforces the scientific and clinical credibility of ABIONYX Pharma's pipeline, creating a strategic inflection point with high value potential for investors, global healthcare systems, and patients worldwide

About ABIONYX Pharma :

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotechnology company pioneering a new therapeutic era in sepsis and critical care through breakthrough biotherapies that address life-threatening conditions with no effective treatments. Leveraging its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX develops innovative biologics and HDL-derived vectors that target the immune and inflammatory dysregulation underlying sepsis and other severe diseases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111036210/en/

Contacts:

ABIONYX Pharma

infos@abionyx.com