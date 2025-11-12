

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY.PK) announced a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY203.536 billion, or JPY302.46 per share. This compares with JPY252.726 billion, or JPY368.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to JPY3.234 trillion from JPY3.269 trillion last year.



