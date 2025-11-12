

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF), on Wednesday said that its unit Mitsubishi Power has secured an order for an H-25 gas turbine from Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. through Mitsubishi Corporation Machinery, Inc.



Chang Chun Petrochemical, a key unit of Taiwan's Chang Chun Group, is upgrading its Miaoli Factory cogeneration facility, shifting from heavy oil and coal to a high-efficiency natural gas system.



The newly ordered H-25 gas turbine, with an output of about 30 megawatts, will serve as the core of a new high-efficiency gas-fired cogeneration plant set to begin operations by end-2028. Mitsubishi Power will supply the turbine, auxiliary equipment, and installation support.



This marks the second H-25 gas turbine order for the Miaoli Factory, following an earlier order in 2023, which is expected to begin operation in the summer of 2026.



