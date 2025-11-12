

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY.PK, BRDCF.PK, 5108.T), a Japanese rubber and tire company, on Wednesday revised up its annual revenue outlook.



For the 12-month period to December 31 (full year), the company now expects revenue of JPY 4.360 trillion, higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 4.330 trillion.



Bridgestone now anticipates an annual net income of JPY 382.49 per basic share, less than the earlier expectation of JPY 385.24 per basic share.



The company, however, reaffirmed its full-year net income outlook of JPY 253 billion.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 230 per share, higher than last year's JPY 210 per share.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2024, Bridgestone had recorded a net profit of JPY 284.989 billion, or JPY 416.19 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 4.430 trillion.



