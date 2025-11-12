New technological platform of chemical modification of acylated peptides to extend their duration of action to at least one month, AdoXLong

Patent filing with an initial application on semaglutide, with promising in vitro and in vivo preliminary results indicating efficacy compatible with a once-monthly injection

and preliminary results indicating efficacy compatible with a once-monthly injection Application to a broad range of approved and in development peptides, including GLP-1, GIP, amylin and dual/triple agonists

Adocia continues to develop BioChaperone to stabilize and combine hormones for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, with two ongoing feasibility studies

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, today announces the submission of a patent for a new long-acting peptide platform, and two feasibility studies using its BioChaperone technology with two undisclosed pharmaceutical companies.

Launch of the new AdoXLongTM platform supported by new patent application

The new AdoXLongTM platform has been developed to address a critical challenge in diabetes and obesity treatments based on GLP-1 agonists, amylin, or other metabolic peptide: long-acting formulations. Moving from weekly to monthly administration would significantly improve long-term treatment persistence, while reducing the manufacturing capacity required per patient, thereby increasing the number of patients who can be treated.

The patented technology is a long-acting peptide platform composed of a biocompatible polymer chemically linked to the peptides without modifying their mechanisms of action. Pharmaceutical products derived from this technology are low viscosity aqueous solutions compatible with standard injection devices and administered subcutaneously using 29 Gauge or smaller needles. The technology is designed to offer a long circulating peptide over at least one month.

The technology can be applied to a variety of peptides such as GLP-1, GIP, amylin, or dual/triple agonists including semaglutide, tirzepatide, cagrilintide with the possibility to combine these modified peptides with each other. Positive preliminary in vitro and in vivo results have been obtained with AdoXLong applied to semaglutide.

The patent application is expected to provide worldwide protection until 2046, if granted. The peptides using the technology would also benefit from reinforced intellectual property with extension until 2046. The technology is applicable to both innovative and biosimilar peptides, including semaglutide, which will become off-patent starting in 2026 in certain territories.

Strengthening of the BioChaperone® platform with two feasibility studies with two large pharmaceutical companies

The last preclinical results obtained with BioChaperone® CagriSema were presented during the annual PODD event (Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Boston, USA, 27-28 October 2025). The Company has two ongoing feasibility studies with BioChaperone in collaboration with two large global pharmaceutical companies whose names are not disclosed.

"We have leveraged the experience and insights gained from the AdoGel platform to adopt a different technical approach with AdoXLongTM, a promising platform targeting a patient experience as simple and comfortable as a weekly injection, while ensuring seamless integration into existing manufacturing processes," commented Olivier Soula, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Adocia."Regarding BioChaperone, we remain confident in the value of the platform for obesity treatments, as evidenced by the two ongoing feasibility studies.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone for the stabilization and enhancement of peptide formulations and combinations; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoXLongTM, a long-acting peptide platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

