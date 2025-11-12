Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a partnership with Matériaux Travaux Publics (MTP), a leading distributor of construction materials for public work companies in the Aquitaine and Occitanie regions.

Since 1988, Matériaux Travaux Publics (MTP) has embodied expertise and innovation in the distribution of materials and solutions for public works companies. With more than 35 years of experience, the company relies on a team of 200 employees and a network of 22 branches covering the entire South-West and South of France, remaining as close as possible to field needs. With a portfolio of 5,500 products in stock and nearly 250,000 m² of storage space, MTP supports major groups, craftsmen, local authorities and agricultural professionals daily across nine key sectors: collective and non-collective sanitation, water supply, dry networks, building, civil engineering, urban development, chemicals and tools.

Subsidiary of the Etchart Group, a major player in construction and public works, MTP shares the same commitment to innovation and sustainable development. Its ambition: to offer high performance and responsible technical solutions, while maintaining a relationship of proximity and trust. This partnership with Hoffmann Green enables MTP to offer public works companies 0% clinker, low-carbon cements that meet the technical and environmental requirements of worksites across the entire area covered by its branches.

By partnering with a trading company firmly established in the South-West, Hoffmann Green strengthens its regional positioning, following the partnership recently concluded with Etchart Construction. This new collaboration is fully in line with the Company's strategy to diversify its markets and expand the use of its low-carbon cements through the wide range of business sectors addressed by MTP.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This partnership marks a new step in our territorial expansion strategy. By partnering with a recognized player such as MTP, we are strengthening our proximity to public works companies and accelerating the deployment of low-carbon cement solutions in the South of France."

Philippe BORRELY, Chief Executive Officer of Matériaux Travaux Publics and Durand Béton, adds: "By integrating Hoffmann Green Cement into our offering, we enable our clients to access innovative materials that combine performance and environmental responsibility, in line with our commitment to the sustainable development of the regions we serve."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT MATERIAUX TRAVAUX PUBLICS

Founded in 1988, Matériaux Travaux Publics (MTP) is a major player in the distribution of materials and solutions for public works, building and civil engineering companies. The company relies on 200 employees, 22 branches located across the South-West and South of France, and nearly 250,000 m² of storage space to ensure responsiveness, availability and proximity to its clients.

With a portfolio of 5,500 products covering nine key sectors from sanitation to dry networks, including urban development and chemicals MTP offers complete technical solutions and personalized support for every project. As a subsidiary of the Etchart Group, MTP shares the same values of innovation, sustainable performance and regional development, confirming its position as a trusted partner for industry professionals.

For more information: https://www.mtp-sa.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111235962/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600

NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email: finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr