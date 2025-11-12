Anzeige
LSEG and Facctum Partner to Deliver World-Check On Demand: Real-Time Risk Intelligence for a Faster World

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LSEG and Facctum today announced a collaboration to deliver World-Check On Demand via Facctum's industry leading FacctList platform - a real-time risk intelligence solution providing instant, continuously updated access to LSEG's trusted financial-crime data.

Facctum Logo

Built for a faster world, World-Check On Demand delivers accurate, continuously refreshed data across sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEPs), adverse media, and enforcement actions. Delivered through flexible APIs, it can be seamlessly integrated into existing onboarding, screening, and transaction-monitoring platforms - giving institutions the confidence to act faster, smarter, and with greater precision.

Through FacctList, Facctum's advanced list-management and integration platform, financial institutions can embed World-Check On Demand directly into existing compliance workflows. FacctList supports real-time ingestion, enrichment, and distribution of World-Check On Demand data, outputting in multiple industry-standard formats compatible with leading screening engines. This enables organisations to adopt World-Check On Demand quickly and efficiently, without costly or complex system overhauls.

Key Benefits

  • Real-Time, On-Demand Access: Instant screening with no file drops, built to facilitate real-time payments and onboarding.
  • Improved Responsiveness and Risk Visibility: Faster alert handling, longer remediation windows, and deep filtering to enhance decision-making processes.
  • Advanced Precision and Screening Control: Risk taxonomies, field-level provenance, and transparent change tracking for greater confidence in outcomes.
  • Unified, Structured Data Model: Consistent schema across content types, designed for easy integration and future standards such as ISO 20022 and IPR.
  • Lower Operational Costs and Greater Efficiency: Reduced false positives, streamlined workflows, faster onboarding, and automation-ready architecture.

"This new era of risk and compliance demands more than just data - it demands intelligence that is real-time, accurate, and trusted," said Priya Nallan, Head of Product Management at LSEG Risk Intelligence. "With World-Check On Demand we're delivering exactly that: enabling our clients to act faster, smarter, and with confidence while reducing operational cost."

"We're proud to collaborate with LSEG on a solution that reflects the future of risk intelligence," added KK Gupta, CEO of Facctum. "Our platform-first architecture allows World-Check On Demand data to be seamlessly integrated into institutional compliance systems, giving firms greater speed, precision, and efficiency across their screening operations."

About Facctum
Facctum is a RegTech innovator delivering advanced platforms for financial-crime compliance. Its modular platform enables institutions to achieve compliance with speed, scale, and precision. Facctum collaborates with LSEG to deliver next-generation data and automation capabilities, visit Facctum.

Media Contact
arun.gupta@facctum.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817352/Facctum_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lseg-and-facctum-partner-to-deliver-world-check-on-demand-real-time-risk-intelligence-for-a-faster-world-302609541.html

