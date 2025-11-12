Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Method C - Software Version

12 November 2025

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Launch of Method C Software Version

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused principally on a research, development and investment programme within blockchain technology is pleased to announce the development of a software-only version of QBT's Method C AI Oracle.

This new software version of Method C has been under development for the past 10 months, but only in the last three months have satisfactory results started to emerge, following a radical new approach, by the R&D team, to the training of the AI Model which generates the Oracle.

This software-only version of Method C is integrated directly into CGMiner and similar operating systems running on the control boards of Bitcoin mining rigs.

Unlike the hardware version of Method C (as discussed on 19 June 2025 https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/QBT/business-update/17094621 ), which requires implementation onto the ASIC chip, the performance of this new software-only version is independent of the ASIC being used in the miner. This represents a major breakthrough for QBT, with time to market and initial capex costs for customers are expected to be reduced significantly.

Over the past month, testing of the new software-only version in the Company's Milan laboratory has shown an average improvement in mining efficiency of over 10% - meaning, its capability of finding the winning hash at over 10% above the minimal difficulty threshold as set by most mining pools.

Further, the new software-only version of Method C has an additional commercial advantage, as it works in conjunction with the original hardware Oracle version of Method C to deliver compound efficiencies in Bitcoin mining.

A collaboration is currently under way with a US-based ASIC manufacturer to test this new approach on their commercial miners.

The Company is also in advanced discussions with other US based ASIC manufacturers in the expectation that similar test programmes on their mining rigs will follow.

Towards this, the Company is attending Mining Disrupt in Dallas, Texas from 11 th to 13th November 2025.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of QBT, commented, "The last six months have been crucial for this major R&D achievement which has involved, among other things, the generation of a staggering amount of mining data for the training of the new AI model.

"We can confirm that US-based ASIC manufacturers are making enquiries with us about our technology, as it potentially offers a key competitive element to take their miners from 'hashing-rate' only performance, to quality hash generation. We will be hosting a number of meetings with miners at Mining Disrupt this week; some will be follow-up meetings from the summer conference and some are with new miners."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.

Glossary of Terms

ASIC: An Application-Specific Integrated Circuit is an integrated circuit chip customized for a particular use, rather than intended for general-purpose use. ASIC chips are typically fabricated using metal-oxide semiconductor (MOS) technology, as MOS integrated circuit chips.

CGminer: Is the most popular software system for GPU/FPGA/ASIC based miners. CGminer is an open-source GPU miner written in C available for several platforms like Windows, Linux and OS X.

Method C Hardware: QBT's proprietary logic gate architecture implementation of the AI Oracle to assess in real time on the ASIC the likelihood of an input to SHA-256 to generate a winning hash above given level of difficulty.

Method C Software: A software version of the Method C Oracle that can be integrated directly into CGMiner, or similar operating systems running on the control boards of Bitcoin mining rigs, to assess the likelihood of headers to SHA-256 to generate a winning hash above given level of difficulty.

SHA-256: Secure Hashing Algorithm (SHA)-256 is the hash function and mining algorithm of the Bitcoin protocol, referring to the cryptographic hash function that outputs a 256 bits long value