

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Terumo Corporation (TRUMF) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



Terumo Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY76.897 Bln. vs. JPY63.204 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY52.12 vs. JPY42.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY534.930 Bln vs. JPY508.685 Bln last year.



