

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen declined to a record low of 193.28 against the Swiss franc, a 33-year low of 179.15 against the euro and a 9-month low of 154.79 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 192.55, 178.55 and 154.16, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen edged down to 203.27 from Tuesday's closing value of 202.73.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to a 9-day low of 101.08, an 8-day low of 87.51 and more than a 11-month low of 110.47 from yesterday's closing quotes of 100.63, 87.17 and 109.96, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 192.55 against the franc, 180.00 against the euro, 155.00 against the greenback, 206.00 against the pound, 102.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



