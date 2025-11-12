

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Terumo Corporation (TRUMF, 4543.T) on Wednesday revised down its annual net earnings outlook, mainly due to expenses related to acquisition and impairment losses. In addition, the company has revised up its revenue guidance, citing a weaker than expected yen.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), Terumo now expects a net income of JPY 136 billion, or JPY 92.20 per basic share, less than the earlier outlook of JPY 143 billion, or JPY 96.95 per basic share.



The company now anticipates annual revenue of JPY 1.108 trillion, compared with the earlier outlook of JPY 1.050 trillion.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 30 per share, higher than last year's JPY 26 per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, Terumo had recorded a net profit of JPY 116.978 billion, or JPY 79.01 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 1.036 trillion.



