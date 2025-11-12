

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation moderated slightly in October as expected, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 9.8 percent year-over-year in October, following a 9.9 percent increase in September.



Prices for non-food goods alone grew 11.0 percent from last year, and those for food goods climbed by 7.6 percent. Costs for services were 10.5 percent pricier.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent in October.



Data also showed that the EU measure of inflation softened to 8.4 percent from 8.6 percent.



