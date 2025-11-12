Accor shapes the future of hospitality with a bold vision, global mindset, and passion for sustainability

AROUND THE WORLD, ACCOR CONTINUES TO ENRICH THE TOURISM LANDSCAPE WITH MORE BRANDS, NEW PROPERTIES, AND INNOVATIVE STYLES OF HOSPITALITY

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, today provided a strategic update on its global growth and development activity while attending TOURISE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the first global platform to unite visionary public and private sector leaders across tourism, technology, investment and sustainability ecosystems. At the end of September 2025, the Group had a hotel portfolio of 859,830 rooms (5,760 hotels) and a pipeline of more than 250,000 rooms (1,453 hotels). Over the past five years, Accor's pipeline has continued to increase in value at a significantly quicker pace than in volume, further enriching the quality of its global hotel portfolio.

"Accor is expanding its footprint, with a robust development pipeline that includes a strong presence in key growth markets. With hotels at the core, Accor's strategy is to build multi-faceted places where guests live every aspect of their lives and, in the process, create consistently greater revenue potential for the Group and our partners. We will continue expanding the horizons of hospitality, connecting people and cultures, while safeguarding our communities and the sustainability of travel for generations to come," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO of Accor.

Latest developments

The legendary Orient Express, a centenary brand with deep cultural significance, has officially returned. La Dolce Vita Orient Express made its first captivating journey in April, and Orient Express La Minerva opened in Rome. Orient ExpressVenice (2026) will open its doors in April 2026, while Orient Express Sailing Yachts has opened reservations for Orient Express Corinthian, the largest sailing yacht in the world, setting sail in June 2026.

Earlier this month, Emblems Collection, the Group's newest global portfolio of luxury hotels, made its official debut with the flagship opening of Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, a cherished retreat in the Wiltshire countryside British Costwolds. The 42-room and suite estate features two restaurants, one Michelin-starred offering from Head Chef Hywel Jones and the Walled Garden Restaurant, an award-winning wellness spa, an equestrian center, and beautifully preserved gardens. This exclusive new collection from Accor aims to redefine the standards of luxury hospitality with an objective of 60 properties worldwide by 2032.

As the third largest international hotel group in India in terms of rooms, Accor possesses a strong platform to become a trailblazer in this rapidly developing hospitality market. Accor and InterGlobe announced a new partnership this year to create the country's fastest-growing Hospitality Enterprise with an ambition of 300 hotels under Accor brands in the market by 2030. Complementing this activity, Accor and Sukhani Ventures will bring Raffles and Sofitel Legend to the vibrant region of Rajasthan in Northern India. Additional growth highlights in the market include Raffles Jaipur, Fairmont Mumbai and Fairmont Udaipur Palace, which all opened over the last 24 months. Fairmont Agra (2026), Fairmont Shimla Fagu, and Fairmont Goa Shiroda are also in development.

Accor is expanding its presence in Mexico with the acquisition of 17 management agreements from Royal Holiday Group, including six all-inclusive resorts to be managed by Ennismore, and 11 resorts and city hotels in Mexico, Argentina, Puerto Rico and the USA to be reflagged under the Swissôtel, Mercure, Mercure Living and ibis Styles brands. As part of the strategic expansion effort, a handful of the all-inclusive resorts will fly the Rixos flag, signifying the brand's exciting debut in The Americas market. This represents a key milestone for the Rixos brand and further reinforces its position as a global leader in the luxury all-inclusive space; while building on the dynamic growth it is already enjoying across the Middle East, Egypt, and Turkey.

Growth accelerators

Globally, interest is higher than ever for mixed-use developments, where branded residences sit alongside retail, leisure, and F&B concepts, creating thriving, self-contained communities. Accor, inclusive of its majority stake in Ennismore, is a world-leader in mixed-use and branded residential through its unique Accor One Living platform. The Group had more than 25 branded residence signings last year, including Sofitel Hotel and Residences Sapa, Vietnam and SLS Residences The Palm Dubai; along with several standalone branded residences, such as Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai, UAE and Sofitel Residences Puerto Madero, Argentina. Recently, Swissôtel debuted in Qatar with the opening of Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha and Swissôtel Residences, a flagship property that embodies the brand's vitality-led philosophy and Swiss precision infused with Qatari culture.

With its diverse array of collection brands and seamless approach towards reflagging across its broader brand portfolio, Accor is a top choice of investors for conversion projects. So far in 2025, approximately 55% per cent of Accor's projects have been conversions with brands such as Emblems Collection, MGallery Collection, and Handwritten Collection leading the way. Other conversion-ready brands from the Group include Mercure, Mövenpick, greet, and TRIBE as well as brands from Ennismore including Hyde.Upcoming projects include The Whimsy Hotel & Spa - MGallery Collection (2026) in Saint-Martin - the brand's Caribbean debut - and Elatos Resort, Emblems Collection (2026), a luxurious chalet in Greece. Another recent signing is the Creekside Hotel in Dubai, one of the city's most iconic hospitality and sporting landmarks. The hotel will join the MGallery Collection once a detailed renovation plan is completed.

Ambitiously expanding its franchise portfolio is a key route in Accor's plan for growth and greater market penetration. Since 2018, the Group's global franchise network has increased by 12 per cent. Highlights of recent franchise agreements include Treasure Island -TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection, which will become the largest property in Accor's global network; a master franchising agreement in Thailand for the Mövenpick, Mercure, and Handwritten Collection brands; and strategic partnership to introduce The Sebel apartment hotel brand to the Chinese market, with 600 destinations across the country. In July, the Group also embarked on a strategic partnership with AG Group to franchise three new Emblems Collection hotels in Italy, adding some exceptional new hotels to the luxury brand's highly curated and growing worldwide portfolio.

Accor has also amassed a leading position globally through the All Inclusive Collection, operated by Ennismore, which includes a curated selection of 40+ resorts as well as an active pipeline of all-inclusive projects. Last year, flagships including SLS Playa Mujeres and Rixos Tersane Istanbul were introduced to much acclaim. So far in 2025, Rixos Obhur Jeddah Resort and Villas has opened as the first all-inclusive, family-friendly lifestyle concept and beach resort in the heart of Obhur, while Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt has also made headlines. Redefining modern luxury through the lens of fashion and design, SO/ Ras Al Khaimah will open later this year, marking a significant milestone for the brand as the first all-inclusive resort in the region.

Spotlight on KSA

With its rich heritage and bold vision for the future, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the host country for TOURISE 2025, offers the perfect conditions for Accor to continue designing captivating and meaningful hospitality experiences. Accor, which has been active in Saudi Arabia for 30+ years, today operates 44 hotels in the market and has a robust pipeline that will deliver an additional 45+ hotels by 2030.

Accor is deeply committed to supporting national tourism and economic objectives, partnering with governments and developers in line with Saudi Vision 2030. This collaborative approach ensures the Group's development activity positively contributes to the country's goals and fosters long-term value for all stakeholders.

Accor is boldly leading the industry in terms of creating net positive hospitality and responsible tourism. The expansion of Accor's brands within Saudi Arabia's giga projects demonstrate Accor's commitment to pioneering sustainable and transformative hospitality experiences. This includes projects such as Raffles Trojena, Fairmont The Red Sea, Faena The Red Sea, and Mantis Al Baha along with properties from Ennismore including SLS The Red Sea and Morgans Originals Trojena. By setting new standards in sustainable, regenerative development, Accor is supporting Saudi Arabia's efforts to shine on the global tourism map while strengthening its eco-tourism credentials.

Further expansion of its luxury brands in the market is also a key focus for the Group. The 388-room Sofitel Riyadh Hotel & Convention Centre will open soon, offering guests an immersive experience blending French luxury with Saudi heritage. Raffles Jeddah, slated for a Q1 2026 opening, will offer 142 guest rooms and 40 suites with Red Sea views. The hotel will celebrate local culture through art and craftsmanship, featuring three restaurants, a luxurious spa, and a grand ballroom. Two other notable projects in the pipeline: Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah, scheduled to open in 2026 as the largest Sofitel property in the world, comprising 1,141 rooms and suites, and Abraj Omar Hotel & Residences Makkah - MGallery Collection, scheduled for 2028, which will serve as a spiritual oasis featuring 276 hotel rooms and 214 branded residences.

Beyond its renowned luxury market, Saudi Arabia is also experiencing a surge in premium, midscale, and economy hotel development, with Accor brands like Mövenpick, Novotel, TRIBE, and ibis at the forefront of this growth. The newly opened Mövenpick Waad Al Shamal brings premium hospitality to Saudi Arabia's northern region, one of the cities among the national tourism strategy's priority list of 10 destinations. Strengthening this momentum, a new master development agreement with BinDawood Investment, through its hospitality arm Al Qimmah, will deliver 3,000 new rooms across the country. Accor is also shaping Riyadh's future hospitality landscape with Naif Alrajhi Investment, bringing the Middle East's first TRIBE hotel to the landmark King Salman Park, further reinforcing the brand's commitment to innovative, design-led hospitality experiences in the region.

The Group is also transforming the residential market with the development of enriching homeowner communities. Projects under development include Raffles Riyadh and Sofitel Serviced Residences Riyadh; FairmontRua Madinah and Fairmont branded residences (plus a Swissôtel and Novotel); Faena Diriyah Gate and Raffles Diriyah Gate. Faena Wadi Safar Hotel is being developed alongside Faena Residences Wadi Safar; while Our Habitas is a new branded residential concept with a community-first ethos and refined, soulful sanctuaries, rooted in place.

Looking to the Future

Supported by its fast-growing loyalty program, ALL Accor, counting more than 100 million members worldwide, Accor is uniquely positioned to lead in the evolving travel landscape. With the hospitality industry's most diverse network of brands, a global mindset, and a passion for sustainability, the Group is well-positioned to deliver further development portfolio growth as it looks ahead to the coming new year and beyond.

