Movella Holdings Inc.: Xsens Announces New Xsens Link for Motion Capture Across Humanoid Robotics, Health, Sports, and Entertainment

Next-Generation motion capture from Xsens combines smarter sensors, seamless connectivity, and adaptive design to deliver precise, real-world motion data.

ENSCHEDE, NL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Xsens, a Movella brand and world leader in inertial motion capture technology, today announced the launch of the next-generation Xsens Link, an all-new motion capture system that redefines accuracy, usability, and versatility for users across industries.

Redesigned from the ground up, the new Xsens Link delivers superior comfort, smarter data output, and minimal maintenance, empowering users to capture motion data with unprecedented speed and fidelity - whether in a robotics lab, film studio, or on the training field.

"We've taken everything our customers love about Xsens and built the next generation around comfort, consistency, and flexibility," says Dennis Kloppenburg, product manager at Xsens. "From animators to athletes to robotics developers and researchers, The new Link delivers the reimagined gold-standard accuracy and ease of use that Xsens is known for, adapted to their unique workflows."

Built for motion

The new Xsens Link introduces a frictionless capture workflow powered by integrated, washable cabling, comfort improvements, lightweight 4D performance textiles, and hot-swappable batteries for uninterrupted sessions. Its next-generation sensors deliver research-grade kinematic data, maintaining alignment and accuracy through complex, high-intensity, or long-duration motion.

For production professionals, the system supports real-time streaming to Xsens Animate - along with Unreal Engine, Blender, and other third-party tools - over Wi-Fi 6E, providing smooth, low-latency data in any environment, from studio volumes to on-location shoots.

The hub system, the eSuit's central processing and communication unit, can now be placed anywhere on the suit for additional comfort and practicality. This feature is designed to be future-ready - ready to update as further updates are released.

In health and sports, Xsens Link brings superior motion precision and practicality, offering biomechanics researchers and performance specialists the data integrity and reliability needed for confident decision-making.

For humanoid robotics, Link pairs seamlessly with the dedicated Xsens Humanoid software, which together powers the translation of human motion into robot-ready kinematics for teleoperation, simulation, and AI training. Its ease of use, fast setup, and low maintenance requirements also enables researchers to scale effortlessly. The platform integrates natively with ROS 2, NVIDIA Isaac Sim, and MuJoCo, ensuring compatibility with modern robotics development environments.

"With this new generation of Xsens Link, we're delivering a platform that spans industries," says Eric Salzman, CEO of Movella. "We're enabling robotic engineers, scientists, and creators alike to push the boundaries of how human motion informs digital innovation."

At the heart of the Xsens Link is a complete hardware and software ecosystem that transforms movement into meaningful, actionable data. Whether empowering virtual storytellers, tracking athletic performance, or teaching humanoid robots to move like people, Xsens Link provides a single, adaptable platform built to scale with the next decade of motion technology.

The next-generation Xsens Link is available globally today through Xsens and its authorised partners and distributors.

About Xsens

Xsens is a global innovator of advanced technologies and products that digitise movement. Xsens serves the humanoid robotics, health & sports, entertainment, and industrial automation & mobility markets. Our innovations enable a wide range of existing and emerging high-growth markets by sensing, capturing, and transforming movement data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as BMW, Neura Robotics, Electronic Arts, NBC, Universal, Siemens, and over 500 universities, we are creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, visit https://www.movella.com/motion-capture/xsens-link-specifications / https://youtu.be/bLtq1GwTVeg

Media contacts

Dominic Danson - Account Director, Grammatik Agency

dominic@grammatikagency.com

Vera Astikainen - Product Marketing Manager, Xsens

Vera.Astikainen@movella.com

Maurizio Fusco - Product Marketing Manager, Xsens

Maurizio.Fusco@movella.com

Related images:

SOURCE: Movella Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xsens-announces-new-xsens-link-for-motion-capture-across-humanoid-1100145