Partnership will transform how technology is delivered to tournaments around the globe, enabling personalised experiences and advancing sustainability goals

Agentic AI streamlines tournament experiences, enabling data-driven operations

Sizzle video here

The DP World Tour and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced a strategic partnership that will see the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud become the Official Cloud Provider of golf's global Tour.

Leveraging AWS's industry-leading AI infrastructure, the DP World Tour will roll-out a suite of solutions that combine real-time data with historical context to revolutionise the media, spectator and player experience.

Enhancing and Personalising the Broadcast and Social Media Experience

AWS Media Services will be implemented to stream video and on-demand content to fans, allowing them to see fast-round compilations of selected players. New innovative experiences for fans watching on television and following on social media and the web will be developed using generative AI, including new data-driven insights and shot commentary with instantaneous language translation.

"Building an AI system that understands golf's nuances is incredibly complex," said Nina Walsh, Global Leader, Industry Business Development for Media, Entertainment, Games, and Sports at AWS. "Imagine following a crucial shot on your mobile device and instantly understanding not just the distance, but the historical success rate, the impact of the wind, or how the player performs under pressure all narrated in your preferred language. That's the experience we want to deliver to every golf fan worldwide."

The DP World Tour's extensive collection of assets will undergo a transformation through a new AI-powered Media Asset Management (MAM) system that automatically tags metadata. This will transform the Tour's massive content ecosystem into an intelligent, searchable archive that can instantly identify players, shots and key moments. This will enable new digital offerings for fans, with greater personalisation, so they can easily watch content about their favourite players.

Keeping Spectators in the Know

For spectators, AWS will build an enhanced, second generation of the Tour's "Virtual Twin" product, which creates a digital replica of each golf course. Processing over 1 million data points per tournament, this technology goes beyond visualisations to combine historical data, current conditions and predictive analytics to provide a comprehensive look at each hole. This is shown on screens across the venue and on mobile devices, allowing fans to experience all the action from any hole, even if they are situated at the other side of the golf course.

Streamlining Tournament Operations with Agentic AI

For DP World Tour operational teams, a new intelligence platform will process and analyse vast data sources in real-time, making sure that operational decisions such as marshal deployments, optimising food and merchandise concessions, or advising fans of queue lengths and grandstand occupancy levels are made with up-to-the-second information. Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Quick Suite will facilitate making this business intelligence accessible to everyone with new agentic experiences, helping the Tour gain the insights to make better data-driven decisions.

Globalising the Intelligent Course Concept

The DP World Tour continues to build its "Tournament-As-A-Service" vision, which aims to create truly intelligent golf courses that deliver a consistent, data-rich experience at every event for players, partners, media and fans. That vision will take a significant step forward from 2026, with tournament applications and data now integrated into AWS. This will allow for greater scalability and flexibility to deliver the Tournament-As-A-Service concept to a greater number of tournaments each season.

"A golf tournament is one of the most complex events to deliver in professional sport. Instead of a single stadium, we are building a smart city every week, often in remote locations," said Michael Cole, Chief Technology Officer at the DP World Tour. "That is then replicated in 26 different countries around the world, all with different infrastructure requirements. With our tournament services now hosted in AWS, we will be able to deliver a connected and intelligent course with greater consistency and reliability, wherever we are in the world."

Making Tournaments More Sustainable

Supporting the Tour's commitment to become net zero carbon by 2040, AWS will power "Green Drive Live," a new data platform to monitor and optimise energy, emissions, waste, water and logistics in real-time. The platform will use machine learning to predict and optimise future environmental performance by simulating different operational scenarios before events begin. A live emissions dashboard will also be displayed on screens at the venue and in the tournament app with real-time metrics.

Since 2024, the DP World Tour has embarked on a programme to increase the number of television broadcasts that are produced remotely, which reduces the carbon footprint of each tournament by approximately 87 tonnes. AWS's live cloud production services will be further explored to increase the scale of the Tour's remote production roll-out.

About AWS

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 120 Availability Zones within 38 geographic regions, with announced plans for 10 more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Chile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers-including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies-trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men's professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

Our 2025 global schedule features a minimum of 42 tournaments in 26 different countries across three distinct phases of the season: five 'Global Swings' from November 2024 to August 2025; the 'Back 9' from August 2025 to October 2025; and the 'DP World Tour Play-Offs', comprising two consecutive Rolex Series events in November 2025.

Overall, the 2025 season features five Rolex Series events the premium category of events on the DP World Tour and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings, the Tour's season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour's 50th season following its formation in 1972.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112216141/en/

Contacts:

EUROPEAN TOUR GROUP COMMUNICATIONS

Wentworth Drive Virginia Water Surrey GU25 4LX UNITED KINGDOM

Tel: +44 (0)1344 840400

Email: media@europeantourgroup.com

Twitter: @DPWorldTour

Facebook: DP World Tour

Web: www.dpworldtour.com



Amazon.com, Inc.

Media Hotline

Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr