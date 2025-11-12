Sports company PUMA has relaunched its online company magazine CATch UP to provide journalists, investors, retailers, athletes and sports enthusiasts with a window into the world of PUMA and insights into the company's new strategic priorities, as the brand starts its transformation journey.

The online magazine, which is available on puma-catchup.com, has received a thorough visual makeover and will focus on the stories that highlight the company's innovations, sports, history, corporate culture and the strategic priorities that are being implemented to establish PUMA as a Top 3 global sports brand.

"With more than 75 years of history and incredible innovations, PUMA is brimming with interesting stories and historical anecdotes that are too good not to share with a wider audience," said Kerstin Neuber, Senior Director of Communications at PUMA. "With PUMA CATch UP, we want to tell these stories to anyone who is interested in our company."

Among the first articles to be published on PUMA CATch UP are exclusive interviews with PUMA CEO Arthur Hoeld, who gives more details about how he wants to turn PUMA into one global sports brand, and PUMA athlete and world-record breaking pole-vaulter Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, who talks about the thrill of chasing limits and the mindset that keeps him grounded.

PUMA CATch UP first launched as a digital employee magazine in 2015, but it quickly also gained recognition with readers outside of the company. As part of the relaunch, the external focus of the magazine will be sharpened to deliver both deep features and snackable stories that give insights into the company.

The design, structure and technical set up of PUMA CATch UP was developed by Cologne-based digital agency studio8020.

