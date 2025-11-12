Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
WKN: A14Z8X | ISIN: SE0007464862
12.11.25 | 08:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2025 09:40 Uhr
ADDvise Group AB (publ): ADDvise receives order worth USD 2.3 million

ADDvise Group's subsidiary MRC Systems has received an order from IPS. IPS are a global engineering firm that delivers complex projects within life science. The order is worth approximately USD 2.3 million. The order involves design, paneling, and installation of a cleanroom and associated accessories for a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility located in the United States. Delivery of the order is scheduled to begin immediately in Q4 and be completed by Q3 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Staffan Torstensson, CEO
+46 704 33 20 19
staffan.torstensson@addvisegroup.se

About ADDvise Group

ADDvise is an international life science group. Operating a decentralised ownership model, we develop and acquire high quality companies within the business areas Lab and Healthcare. The Group comprises more than 20 companies and generates annual revenues of close to SEK 1.7 billion. ADDvise is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, CA@mangold.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. More information is available at www.addvisegroup.com.

This information is information that ADDvise Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-12 09:35 CET.

