Munters Group AB: Munters wins record orders with a total value of 215 MUSD for data center equipment

Munters business area Data Center Technologies (DCT) has received several orders totalling a value of approximately 215 MUSD (appr. 2 BSEK), from a hyperscaler in the US. The orders include custom-designed Computer Room Air Handlers (CRAHs) and will be delivered from end of 2026 to early 2028.

Munters Group (MTRS), a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate control solutions, has, through the business area DCT, received several orders from a hyperscaler in the US. The total value of the orders is approximatley 215 MUSD (appr. 2 BSEK) making this the largest combined order Munters has received from a single customer. The orders include a platform wide deployment of custom-designed CRAHs and were booked in fourth quarter of 2025. Deliveries are expected to take place at multiple data centers across the US, starting from the end of 2026 through early 2028.

"By working closely with our customers, we've turned collaboration into long-term partnerships and programs built on trust. Large cluster orders like this - where we provide customized solutions on an industrial scale - are a clear reflection of that", says Klas Forsström, President and CEO of Munters.

"This order reinforces the continued confidence from industry-leading clients and our capability to support high-density AI facilities with both air- and liquid-cooled applications. The solution, an energy-efficient air-cooling unit on top of the rack, is designed for use in air-cooled as well as hybrid data halls serving AI workloads", says Stefan Aspman, President DCT and Group Vice President of Munters.

This information is information that Munters Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:35 CET on November 12, 2025.

