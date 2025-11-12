

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.(KBYPF, 4967.T) registered a decline in net profit for the third quarter. However, the company recorded an increase in sales, driven by the full-scale resumption of domestic TV advertising from July. In addition, the healthcare firm has reaffirmed its annual guidance.



For the three-month period to September 30, Kobayashi recorded a net income of JPY 3.6 billion, less than the JPY 3.9 billion in the same period last year. Operating income was JPY 4.8 billion, compared with JPY 7.5 billion a year ago. Sales stood at JPY 43 billion, up from JPY 41.3 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Kobayashi still expects a net income of JPY 10.5 billion, up from the previous year's JPY 10 billion. The company continues to project sales of JPY 171 billion, compared with the previous year's JPY 165.6 billion.



For the full year, Kobayashi aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 104 per share, up from the previous year's JPY 102 per share.



