

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold steadied on Wednesday after three consecutive sessions of gains. Spot gold was little changed at $4,126.05 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $4,133.45.



The dollar held steady as Washington edged toward ending the record shutdown.



The House of Representatives will vote today on a spending bill to solve the six-week standoff, after the Senate on Monday passed a bill that will fund the government through Jan. 30.



Traders also await speeches from several Fed officials, including Stephen Miran and Christopher Waller for additional clues on the rate outlook, heading into next month's FOMC meeting.



Economists currently bet on a quarter-point cut against the backdrop of a sharply deteriorating labor market and cooling inflation.



Fed funds futures currently imply 68 percent probability of a 25-basis-point cut at the FOMC meeting on December 10, compared to a 62 percent chance a day earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News