Neil Price Joins as a Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Neil Price has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Financial Sponsors Group, based in London.

Mr. Price will work closely with senior U.K. coverage colleagues, James Mitchell and Paul Rablen, to further expand client relationships in the U.K. market, as well as with the broader Financial Sponsors Group, to grow the overall sponsor business across Europe. His appointment follows the recent addition of Martin Rezaie as a Managing Director in Germany, reflecting Houlihan Lokey's continued growth and leadership in advising financial sponsors.

Mr. Price joins Houlihan Lokey following his successful tenure at Mayfair Equity Partners. As Head of Originations at Mayfair, he led the new business drive, held nonexecutive board positions, and oversaw financing activities across the portfolio. Prior to joining Mayfair, Mr. Price spent nearly two decades at Lloyds Banking Group, where he held several senior leadership positions, including Head of Strategic Debt Finance.

"Neil is a highly respected private equity practitioner, with a unique blend of investor perspective and banking experience. His extensive origination, structuring, and execution expertise, as well as long-standing relationships across the private market community, will be invaluable to our clients and to colleagues in the Financial Sponsors Coverage team," said Christian Keller, Managing Director and Head of European Private Equity Coverage.

"Neil's appointment is a significant addition to our Financial Sponsors Coverage platform in Europe," said Kevin Salmini, Managing Director and Global Head of the Financial Sponsors Group. "His experience as an investor with a proven track record in executing complex transactions and extensive private equity relationships will further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for financial sponsors. This appointment also reflects the calibre of senior bankers we continue to attract and exemplifies the sustained momentum and strategic growth of our platform across markets and geographies."

"I'm excited to join Houlihan Lokey and contribute to a platform renowned for delivering exceptional outcomes for financial sponsors," said Mr. Price. "With the firm's global reach, deep market insight, and collaborative approach, we are uniquely positioned to help clients execute complex transactions and create lasting value across Europe and beyond."

Houlihan Lokey is among the leading advisors to alternative capital providers, and its Financial Sponsors Group is one of the largest dedicated teams of any investment bank. The team of more than 35 professionals includes 24 Managing Directors located in eight countries around the world and manages approximately 1,900 relationships, including private equity firms, credit funds, family offices, and sovereign wealth funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital solutions, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions for the past two years, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past 10 years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past 11 years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG.

