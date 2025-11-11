Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: AMD Unveils Strategy to Lead the $1 Trillion Compute Market and Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at its Financial Analyst Day, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) showcased its long-term strategy, leadership products and technology IP, underscoring the company's momentum in driving accelerated growth and delivering long-term shareholder value.

"AMD is entering a new era of growth fueled by our leadership technology roadmaps and accelerating AI momentum," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. "With the broadest portfolio of products and our deepening strategic partnerships, AMD is uniquely positioned to lead the next generation of high-performance and AI computing. We see a tremendous opportunity ahead to deliver sustainable, industry-leading growth. We have never been better positioned."

Product Leadership and Momentum

AMD highlighted its leadership across a broad portfolio of hardware, software and solutions to power the full spectrum of high-performance and AI compute.

Data Center

The AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPUs represent the fastest ramping product in company history, already deployed at scale by leading cloud providers including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The upcoming "Helios" systems with AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs are expected to deliver rack-scale performance leadership with industry leading memory capacity and scale-out bandwidth 1 beginning in the third quarter of 2026, followed by the MI500 Series, further extending AMD's AI performance roadmap with a planned launch in 2027.

beginning in the third quarter of 2026, followed by the MI500 Series, further extending AMD's AI performance roadmap with a planned launch in 2027. AMD is accelerating server CPU revenue share gains across cloud and enterprise, on a path to market segment leadership, with the proven performance, scalability and efficiency of AMD EPYC processors. As AI adoption creates new demand for CPUs, next-generation "Venice" CPUs are designed to deliver the performance, density and energy efficiency to power AI and general-purpose infrastructure.

AMD networking solutions power AI at scale, with Pensando Pollara and next-generation "Vulcano" AI NICs. Both deliver industry-leading bandwidth for scale-up and scale-out networking with true platform flexibility based on industry standards.



Open Software

AMD ROCm open software continues to gain developer momentum. AMD is delivering significant performance and feature enhancements with every release, and the number of ROCm software downloads has increased 10x year-over-year2.



Client and Gaming

AMD has expanded its AI PC portfolio 2.5x since 2024, with AMD Ryzen now powering more than 250 platforms across notebooks and desktops. Adopted by over half of the Fortune® 100, AMD Ryzen continues to drive commercial momentum3. AMD shared new details about its client processor roadmap, highlighting that AI PCs are expected to reach an AI performance inflection point with next-generation "Gorgon" and "Medusa" processors, delivering up to 10x gains since 20244.



Embedded

AMD offers the industry's broadest adaptive and embedded portfolio, spanning FPGAs, embedded x86 processors and semi-custom solutions. Since 2022, AMD has secured over $50 billion in design wins and is well positioned to accelerate AI-driven growth from cloud to edge. Semi-custom solutions and physical AI opportunities will expand long-term growth over the coming years.



Technology Leadership

AMD detailed how it will extend its chiplet, packaging, interconnect and open ecosystem innovation to drive accelerated AI performance and efficiency and introduced its 5 th Gen AMD Infinity Fabric technology, delivering scale-in, scale-up and scale-out leadership.

Gen AMD Infinity Fabric technology, delivering scale-in, scale-up and scale-out leadership. AMD shared extended roadmaps across x86 CPUs, data center and gaming GPUs and NPUs.

Long-Term Growth Targets

AMD detailed a transformative long-term financial model based on its strategic financial priorities: accelerating revenue growth, delivering compelling profitability expansion and allocating capital to drive AI leadership. The company outlined the following growth targets for the next three to five years:

At the company level, AMD expects to drive a greater than 35% revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR), a non-GAAP operating margin greater than 35%, and non-GAAP earnings per share exceeding $20.

Based on its leadership product portfolio, AMD expects to deliver a greater than 60% revenue CAGR for its data center business and greater than 10% revenue CAGR across its Embedded and Client and Gaming businesses.

As AMD extends its multi-generational AMD EPYC CPU portfolio, it is positioned to lead the server market and expects to achieve more than 50% server CPU revenue market share. In data center AI, AMD aims to drive revenue CAGR of more than 80%, powered by strong customer momentum and next-generation AMD Instinct products and systems.

Across Client and Gaming, AMD continues to strengthen its leadership with expanding enterprise adoption and a growing portfolio of AMD Ryzen processors. The company expects to exceed 40% client revenue market share while building on a base of more than one billion AMD-based gaming devices 5 and three generations of leadership consoles.

and three generations of leadership consoles. AMD is also extending its leadership in adaptive computing, expects to exceed 70% revenue market share and plans to expand its Embedded segment opportunities to include growth from embedded x86 and semi-custom silicon markets.



Supporting Resources

Watch the Financial Analyst Day replay and access executive presentations here

Read more about AMD data center leadership here

Read more about AMD embedded business transformation here

Read more about client and gaming momentum here

Read more about AMD technology innovation here



About AMD

For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and X pages.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as, AMD's position to drive accelerated growth and deliver long-term value to its shareholders; AMD's expected leadership in high-performance and AI computing; expectations of its financial plans and long-term financial model including compound annual growth rate, revenue market share, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP earnings per share; AMD's ability to achieve its strategic priorities; AMD's expected growth and total addressable market; expected customer and market share opportunities; and the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of future AMD products, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: competitive markets in which AMD's products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD's products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD's internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD's products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD's ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of climate change on AMD's business; impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, import tariffs, trade protection measures and licensing requirements; AMD's ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD's notes, the guarantees of Xilinx's notes and the revolving credit agreement; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic investments on AMD's business and AMD's ability to integrate acquired businesses, including ZT Systems; impact of any impairment of the combined company's assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD's ability to attract and retain key employees; and AMD's stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains forward-looking non-GAAP measures concerning AMD's long-term financial model such as operating margin and earnings per share. These forward-looking non-GAAP measures are based on current expectations, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Adjustments to arrive at the GAAP financial outlook and long-term financial model typically include stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax provision, and other non-recurring items such as impairment charges and acquisition-related costs. A reconciliation to equivalent GAAP measures is not practicable at this time as the timing and impact of such adjustments are dependent on future events that are typically uncertain or outside of AMD's control. Such events may include unanticipated changes in AMD's effective tax rate, unanticipated one-time charges related to asset impairments, unanticipated acquisition-related expenses, unanticipated gains, losses, and impairments, and other unanticipated non-recurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. All statements made in this press release are based on current expectations as of November 11, 2025, and assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. AMD undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements made in this press release except as may be required by law.

DISCLAIMER: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. While every precaution has been taken in the preparation of this document, it may contain technical inaccuracies, omissions and typographical errors, and AMD is under no obligation to update or otherwise correct this information. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. makes no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy or completeness of the contents of this document, and assumes no liability of any kind, including the implied warranties of noninfringement, merchantability or fitness for particular purposes, with respect to the operation or use of AMD hardware, software or other products described herein. No license, including implied or arising by estoppel, to any intellectual property rights is granted by this document. Terms and limitations applicable to the purchase or use of AMD products are as set forth in a signed agreement between the parties or in AMD's Standard Terms and Conditions of Sale. GD-18u.

© 2025 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, Pensando, Radeon, ROCm, Ryzen, Versal, Xilinx, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. CXL is a registered trademark of Compute Express Link Consortium, Inc. OpenAI is a trademark of OpenAI, Inc. PCIe® is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG Corporation. UCIE is a trademark of Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express, Inc. Ultra Accelerator Link and UALink are trademarks of the UALink Consortium. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners. Certain AMD technologies may require third-party enablement or activation. Supported features may vary by operating system. Please confirm with the system manufacturer for specific features. No technology or product can be completely secure.

Fortune content is From Fortune Magazine. © 2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license.

_______________________

1 Calculations by AMD Performance Labs in June 2025, based on the projected memory capacity/ bandwidth and scale up/out bandwidth specifications of AMD Instinct MI455X 72xGPU "Helios" AI Rack vs. the publicly announced NVIDIA "Vera Rubin" 72xGPU "Oberon" Rack. Server manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. MI350-045A

2 Based on AMD internal data as of November 2025

3 Fortune Magazine and Fortune Media (USA) Corporation are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. o From Fortune Magazine. © 2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

3 Projection based on AMD internal analysis and data as of Nov. 2025. Roadmap subject to change.

5 Based on AMD chip shipment figures, AMD has powered over 1 billion gaming devices with processors and graphics for desktop PCs, notebook PCs, and gaming consoles from 2008 to 2025. GD-250.

Contact:

Brandi Martina

AMD Communications

(512) 705-1720

Brandi.martina@amd.com

Liz Stine

AMD Investor Relations

+1 720-652-3965

liz.stine@amd.com