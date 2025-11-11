Stingray Group Inc.: Stingray Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2026

- Organic growth increased 16.7% year-over-year in Broadcast and Recurring Commercial Music Revenues;
- Revenues grew 21.0% to $113.3 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $93.6 million in the second quarter of 2025;
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved 16.3% to $39.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $34.0 million in the same period in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA(1) by segment was $31.2 million or 38.5% of revenues for Broadcasting and Commercial Music, $10.2 million or 31.5% of revenues for Radio, and $(1.9) million for Corporate;
- Net income rose 102.5% to $11.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026 from $5.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025;
- Adjusted Net income(1) increased 30.8% to $21.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026 from $16.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the same period of 2025;
- Cash flow from operating activities grew to $24.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $19.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025;
- Adjusted free cash flow(1) improved to $28.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $21.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the same period of 2025;
- Net debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio decreased to 2.13x at the end of the second quarter of 2026 from 2.72x at the end of the second quarter of 2025;
- Repurchased and cancelled 311,500 shares for a total of $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2026;
- Quarterly dividend increased 13.33% to $0.085 per share; and
- On November 10, 2025, the Corporation secured an additional US$150 million term loan under its existing credit facility to finance the acquisition of TuneIn Holdings, Inc., and extended the facility's maturity date by one year to November 2029.
MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (the "Corporation"; "Stingray"), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, announced today its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 ended September 30, 2025.