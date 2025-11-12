Coop Pank AS results for October 2025

Coop Pank's financial results in October 2025:

In October, number of the bank's clients increased by 1,700 and number of active clients increased by 1400. By the end of the month number of clients reached 224,000 and number of active clients reached 106,800. Over the year, customer base has grown by 10%.

Volume of the bank's customer deposits increased by 42 million euros and reached 1.95 billion euros by the end of month. Deposits of corporate customers increased by 31 million euros and deposits of private customers increased by 1 million euros. The volume of deposits attracted from international platforms increased by 10 million euros. Over the year, volume of bank deposits has grown by 77 million euros, i.e. 4%.

The bank's loan portfolio increased by 15 million euros and reached 2.03 billion euros by the end of month. Home loans increased by 15 million euros and business loans decreased by 1 million euros and. Consumer financing portfolios increased by 1 million euros and leasing portfolio remained stable. Over the year, loan portfolio has grown by 355 million euros, i.e. 21%.

In October, the loan impairment cost was 0.3 million euros.

Compared to the first ten months of last year, the bank's net income decreased by 5% and operating expenses increased by 1%.

In October, the bank earned net profit of 2.2 million euros. In the first ten months of the year, the bank has earned a net profit of 23.8 million euros, that is 16% less than in the same period last year.

In October, Coop Pank's return on equity was 11.6% and the cost-income ratio was 55%.



Comment by Arko Kurtmann, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank:

"As inflation remains at the European Central Bank's target of 2%, the central bank left base interest rates unchanged in October, supporting a stable interest rate environment in the euro area.

The gradual recovery of the Estonian economy is reflected both in the continued growth of the bank's loan portfolio and in the estimate provided by Statistics Estonia at the end of October, according to which the economy grew by 0.9% in the third quarter of this year compared to the third quarter of 2024. Indicators of foreign trade are also showing an upward trend.

On October 1st, the state opened its accounts in Coop Pank. This makes Coop Pank the second Estonian-owned bank where the Estonian state has opened its accounts. The state's trust in Coop Pank is a great recognition for us. In October, Coop Pank also joined an additional international deposit platform, increasing the bank's options for raising funding and reducing risks.

Several changes related to making payments came into effect at Coop Pank in October. Some of the changes stemmed from the EU-wide instant payments regulation, while others resulted from the bank's technological innovation. As all banks now offer instant payments in addition to Coop Pank, all individual euro-denominated payments by private and business customers are processed immediately - within 10 seconds. New features enhancing security and user awareness were also introduced: verification of the payee's name and account number match, and an instant payment limit. The goal of these changes is to align payments with people's expectations: they must be fast, transparent, and controllable.

In June, Coop Pank launched Estonia's first large-scale cashback-type loyalty program and began refunding 1% of purchases made in Coop stores directly to customers' bank accounts. Over five months, the bank has paid more than 170,800 euros back to its customers as purchase rewards, and the innovative program has brought in many new actively banking customers. Customer activity is also currently supported by a month-long double deposit interest campaign throughout October and a car lottery campaign promoting salary transfer, which will last until January.

Favourable interest rates and economic recovery are creating conditions for higher lending activity and more efficient capital sourcing for the bank. Along with keeping costs under control and expanding services and offers, this will support helping the bank's stable profits return to a growth trajectory. In October, Coop Pank earned a net profit of 2.2 million euros. The bank's return on equity in August was 11.6%, and the cost-to-income ratio was 55%."

More detailed financial reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 224,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee

