Trend Micro Incorporated: Trend Micro Reports Earnings Results for Q3 2025

Increase of 74% YoY in Trend Vision One large enterprise annual recurring revenue (ARR)*, contributing to total company ARR surpassing U.S. $1.6 Billion

Increase of 8% YoY in operating income to drive 23% operating margin** beating expectations

Increase of 1% YoY globally in net sales growth**, driven by 4% YoY growth in enterprise net sales**

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704;TSE: 4704), the largest global cybersecurity company headquartered outside the U.S., today announced third-quarter 2025 financial earnings, ending September 30, 2025, with annual recurring revenue exceeding U.S. $1.6 Billion, driven by large enterprise ARR up 3% year-over-year (YoY).

"Our proactive approach to security and ongoing transformation have positioned us to deliver outstanding platform growth, even in the face of global economic challenges and shifting currency trends," said Eva Chen, co-founder and CEO of Trend. "As organizations embrace AI-driven innovation, our hybrid enterprise platform stands out as the trusted choice for robust protection and resilience. The strength of our strategy is reflected in our ability to adapt and thrive in the emerging AI-led world, ensuring our customers are equipped to meet evolving threats with confidence."

Trend's enterprise business grew 4% YoY in net sales, now representing 79% of total company ARR. A critical enabler of Trend's enterprise business, demand for AI security is driving platform ARR growth of 74% YoY, powering a 3.6x ARR multiplier when customers are on Trend Vision One. Our platform is now adopted by over 11K enterprise customers and continues to grow as we encourage customers to upgrade.

Propelling growth is continuous platform expansion, with customers having 4 or more modules now representing over 77% of large enterprise ARR. Additionally, small enterprise, powered by over 140 new strategic MSPs, is accelerating ARR by 4x per partner.

Trend's consumer business declined 9% YoY in net sales as the credit card processing and invoicing challenges continued to be experienced through Q3. However, positive indicators are seen through next generation Beyond Device Protection offerings, up 38% YoY***. This is underscored by the recently announced partnership with Cifas to combat identity fraud and protect all UK citizens.

"Our transformation continues despite global headwinds by maintaining our sharp focus on driving platform adoption while keeping a close eye on operational efficiency, enabling us to successfully exceed expectations and increase operating margins again this quarter, reaching 23%," said Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend. "Closing out the year we are laser focused on platform expansion and supporting our customers as they drive business improvement with AI."

For this quarter, Trend Micro posted consolidated net sales of 68,844 million Yen (or US $466 million, 147.47 JPY = 1USD). The company posted operating income of 16,001 million Yen (or US $108 million) and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 12,606 million Yen (or US $85 million) for the quarter.

The company does not revise expected consolidated results for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 (released on August 7, 2025). Based on information currently available to the company, consolidated net sales for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be 274,000 million Yen (or US $1,863 million, based on an exchange rate of 147 JPY = 1 USD). Operating income and net income attributable to owners of the parent are expected to be 53,600 million Yen (or US $364 million) and 30,200 million Yen (or US $205 million), respectively.

Key business updates in Q3 2025

Innovative: Trend nurtures a culture of innovation to drive advancements across its cybersecurity platform.

Launched new agentic AI technology to solve the traditional pain points associated with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) by proactively mitigating security risks and reducing operational impacts.

Unveiled a groundbreaking new cyber resilience model that reinvents how enterprises approach proactive security. Built on NVIDIA AI, Trend's Digital Twin provides a data-driven foundation for supercharged decision-making and lower risk.

Expanded its strategic alliance with Google Cloud to advance AI-driven cybersecurity through a multi-cloud, AI-first environment, supporting sovereignty requirements, and building digital trust at scale.

Trusted: Trend is a trusted partner to the customers and communities that it serves.

Named a Leader in Network Analysis and Visibility (NAV) solutions by Forrester, receiving the highest among all evaluated solutions.

Earned Leader recognition in two enterprise IDC MarketScapes: the Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment and the Worldwide Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Software 2025 Vendor Assessment, both critical parts of the Trend hybrid cybersecurity platform.

Celebrated the 20 th year of leading the vulnerability disclosure industry through the Trend Zero Day Initiative with 73% market share, reenforcing that Trend runs the world's largest and most successful vendor-agnostic bug bounty program.

year of leading the vulnerability disclosure industry through the Trend Zero Day Initiative with 73% market share, reenforcing that Trend runs the world's largest and most successful vendor-agnostic bug bounty program. Recognized by IDC as a leader in the Consumer Digital Life Protection Marketscape, highlighting our strength in protecting the modern consumer.

Global: Trend has the most geographically diverse customers in the industry, with millions of sensors powering the Trend Vision One platform for superior attack surface risk management.

Published critical research papers on the AI threat landscape, warning of the mounting prevalence of AI-enabled emerging threats and concerns of cyber risk exposure from expanded attack surfaces.

Partnered with Cifas, the UK's leading fraud prevention service to deliver JustMe, a first of its kind mobile app designed to empowers UK consumers to protect their identities and fight back against online scams and fraud.

Named an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, a high-performance alliance built to stay ahead on the track and in cybersecurity.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information between people, governments, and enterprises.

Trend leverages security expertise and AI to protect more than 500,000 enterprises and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, endpoints, and devices worldwide. At the core is Trend Vision One, the only AI-powered enterprise cybersecurity platform that centralizes cyber risk exposure management and security operations, delivering layered protection across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. The unmatched threat intelligence delivered by Trend empowers organizations to proactively defend against hundreds of millions of threats every day. Proactive security starts here. TrendMicro.com

