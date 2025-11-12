Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Reports Anomalous Hydrogen Readings From Phase 2 Exploration at Hopkins and Blakelock Projects, Northern Ontario

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) ("Primary" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its recently completed Phase 2 field program at the Hopkins and Blakelock projects in Northern Ontario. The multi-phase exploration program, which covered 9,127 hectares and concluded in September 2025, identified multiple zones of anomalous hydrogen concentrations coincident with key geological features.

Key Highlights

Hopkins Project: Identified significant hydrogen anomaly peaking at 245 ppm H2 with concentric distribution pattern near Clay-Howels Alkali Complex contact

Blakelock Project: Delineated 800-metre corridor of elevated H2 values (averaging 52 ppm, peak 77 ppm) along north-south trending Matachewan mafic dyke

Technical Collaboration: Program conducted in partnership with Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) to advance hydrogen sampling methodologies

Follow-up Planned: Results warrant expanded exploration to confirm readings and extend anomalous zones

"The Phase 2 exploration program at Hopkins and Blakelock has successfully identified multiple hydrogen anomalies that correspond with favorable geological features," stated Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Primary Hydrogen. "The spatial coherence of these anomalies, particularly their association with forest circles, fault structures, and mafic dykes, provides encouragement for continued investigation of these target areas."

Hopkins Project Results

Geological Setting

The Hopkins property is situated within the Kapuskasing Structural Zone of the Superior Province. The local geology comprises Precambrian metasedimentary paragneiss and migmatites, muscovite-bearing granitic rocks, and alkalic intrusives. Target features include northeast-trending faults, the Clay-Howels Alkali Complex formation, and multiple forest rings-circular vegetation anomalies that may indicate subsurface hydrogen seepage.

Hydrogen Soil Gas Analysis

The northeastern section of the property, positioned along the contact with the Clay-Howels Alkali Complex, was the focus of detailed soil gas sampling. Thirteen measurement stations were established across identified features, with hydrogen concentrations measured in situ at depths of 50-80 cm using Dräger XM-8000 and ATO Gas Dog H2 portable detectors.

Results identified a spatially coherent circular anomaly characterized by:

Central peak concentration of 245 ppm H2

Intermediate halo of 100-110 ppm H2

Gradual tapering to background levels (<20 ppm H2)

Secondary elevated value (~100 ppm H2) extending southeast

Figure 1: Hopkins Project Overview

The concentric distribution pattern suggests a localized hydrogen leakage center, potentially indicating subsurface hydrogen accumulation or active generation.

Ambient Air Anomaly

During traverse between stations H062 and H056, field instruments detected a transient ambient air anomaly reaching 190 ppm H2 over a 30-second interval. This unexpected reading, not associated with any sampling location, warrants further investigation.

Figure 2: Hopkins North Results

Blakelock Project Results

Geological Setting

The Blakelock claims are underlain by mafic to intermediate metavolcanic with intercalations of iron-rich sedimentary rocks intruded by mafic dykes, with the Norembega Iron Formation in proximity. The property is transected by multiple fault and fracture systems that may facilitate hydrogen migration. The combination of iron-rich lithologies and structural permeability creates favorable conditions for hydrogen generation and accumulation.

Hydrogen Soil Gas Analysis

Sampling focused on the southwestern sector where forest rings are concentrated. Results delineated a north-south trending corridor of elevated hydrogen values extending approximately 800 metres, spatially coincident with a Matachewan mafic dyke.

Key findings include:

Central corridor averaging 52 ppm H2

Peak value of 77 ppm H2

Spatial correlation with mapped mafic dyke

Potential indication of dyke-controlled hydrogen migration pathway

Figure 3: Blakelock Results

REE Soil Sampling

A complementary soil sampling program targeting rare earth elements (REE) was conducted across both properties. Seventy samples were collected from the humus horizon (20-50 cm depth) due to the absence of B-horizon development in the glacial terrain. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory (Sudbury) using the ME-MS61r method.

Initial results indicate no anomalous REE concentrations above background levels. Six additional samples from the Hopkins carbonatite contact zone remain pending analysis.

Methodology and Quality Assurance

The exploration program employed an integrated approach combining:

Portable gas detection equipment (Dräger XM-8000, ATO Gas Dog H2)

Conventional soil sampling and geological mapping

Laboratory-verified procedures developed with INRS to minimize artificially generated hydrogen

Real-time field measurements with systematic quality control protocols

All technical activities were conducted under the supervision of Peter Lauder, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 4: Hopkins Ce ppm in Soils

Figure 5: Blakelock Ce ppm in Soils

Next Steps

Based on the encouraging results from Phase 2, Primary Hydrogen plans to:

Conduct follow-up surveys to confirm anomalous readings Expand sampling grids to delineate the full extent of hydrogen anomalies Complete analysis of pending soil samples Integrate results with ongoing INRS research on hydrogen sampling techniques Refine geological models for hydrogen generation and migration

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Primary Hydrogen Corp. Mr. Lauder is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About INRS

The Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) is a leading research and training institution in Canada, dedicated to advancing scientific knowledge and technological innovation. As part of the Université du Québec network, INRS focuses on applied and fundamental research in strategic sectors, including energy, environment, health, and advanced technologies. Through interdisciplinary collaboration and cutting-edge facilities, INRS fosters innovation that addresses societal challenges and supports sustainable development. For more information, visit www.inrs.ca.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North located in British Columbia.

