

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production expanded more-than-expected in September, after a renewed decline in the previous month, the statistical office ISTAT reported Wednesday.



Industrial output rose 2.8 percent month-on-month in September, in contrast to the 2.7 percent decrease in August. The expected rebound was 1.5 percent.



Among main industrial groupings, energy production grew the most, by 5.4 percent from August. Intermediate and capital goods output advanced 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Similarly, consumer goods production was 1.0 percent higher.



Compared to last year, calendar-adjusted industrial production logged a growth of 1.5 percent, reversing a 3.0 percent fall in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output recovered sharply by 4.6 percent versus a 6.0 percent decline a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News