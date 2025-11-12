

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the nation honors the service and sacrifice of America's veterans, the Melanoma Research Alliance is shining a light on an overlooked health crisis: the rapidly rising rates of melanoma among U.S. military personnel and veterans.



Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is already one of the five most common cancers among veterans and is projected to become the second most common by 2040, says MRA, the world's largest nonprofit organization that is funding melanoma research. Veterans face nearly an 18 percent higher chance of being diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma and a 13 percent higher chance with Stage 4 compared to civilians.



A study by the Department of Defense in 2023 has found that aircrew have an 87 percent higher rate of melanoma than civilians due to increased exposure to cosmic radiation and UV reflection at altitude. In 2025 alone, an estimated 8,430 Americans will die from melanoma, a largely preventable disease when detected early.



'Melanoma can end a military career and devastate families, but it's preventable,' said Dr. Marc Hurlbert, MRA Chief Executive Officer. 'Research supported through the Department of Defense's Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) has been instrumental in advancing new prevention and treatment strategies. That funding must be restored to protect the health and readiness of those who serve.'



Military service often involves prolonged outdoor training, deployment in reflective environments like sand and sea, and limited access to sunscreen or shade, all of which increase UV exposure. Veterans are also more likely to be diagnosed at later stages, when treatment is more complex and outcomes are poorer.



MRA said it is working with the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration on a landmark research initiative to better understand melanoma's impact on military populations and develop interventions that improve prevention, early detection, and treatment outcomes.



The Melanoma Research Alliance has caled for renewed and restored melanoma research funding within the CDMRP to accelerate life-saving research, routine dermatological screenings for all active-duty service members and veterans, and sun-safety education and protective gear across all branches of the Armed Forces.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News