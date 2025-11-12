Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Announces $745,560 Contract to Power a Specialized Pet Care Loyalty Program

Client is a leading global CPG company targeting professional competitors, pet trainers, breeders, and handlers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, today announced it has signed a contract valued at $745,560 to support a new points-based loyalty program for the professional community of a leading global consumer packaged goods (CPG) company's pet care brand. The CPG company is a subsidiary of a global multi-national that produces and markets leading brands of pet food, treats, and cat and dog litter.

The program enables qualified professionals, breeders and enthusiasts to earn points by uploading receipts and referring new members, and to redeem those points for a variety of digital and physical rewards within the brand catalog. Benefits include product savings, complementary kits, and access to educational and training resources designed to support professional development and strengthen long-term brand engagement.

This win follows Snipp's successful delivery of promotional and digital engagement solutions for the parent company across multiple brands, including receipt-based promotions, digital barcode offers, and a consumer-facing loyalty program awarded to Snipp last year. The client selected Snipp to take over this loyalty program from a longstanding incumbent provider that has been operating in the market for more than 100 years.

The decision reflects the client's confidence in Snipp's deep expertise and ability to combine machine learning-based receipt recognition and validation with AI-powered fraud monitoring and intervention. These capabilities work together with the advanced functionality and data orchestration features of Snipp's Loyalty platform to provide a secure, scalable, and intelligence-rich environment. This integrated approach enables the client to confidently manage loyalty programs with greater accuracy, reduced risk, and more actionable data to support ongoing optimization.

Under this engagement, Snipp will provide the loyalty platform backend and point management system, fraud prevention tools to protect program integrity, and ongoing reporting and intelligence to support continuous optimization.

"We are excited to expand our work with this global CPG leader and support this important professional community," said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive. This partnership reflects the trust our clients place in us as we help them modernize loyalty and engagement strategies across different audience groups. Our flexible platform and experience in both consumer and professional loyalty programs position us well for continued growth in this category."

More information about our platform can be found at https://www.snipp.com/

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. SnippMEDIA, the media division of Snipp Interactive, builds innovative channels that connect brands with authenticated audiences. Its flagship Financial Media Network (FMN) is the first platform designed to enable targeted, SKU-level grocery cash-back offers through credit and debit card reward programs. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

