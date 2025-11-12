Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, announced the launch of a unique and innovative solution for the 337,968 defense sector suppliers in the U.S. who must now comply with new CMMC regulation that became effective November 10, 2025.

According to the CMMC regulation and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) statistics, out of the 337,968 entities, 209,540 (62%) must implement 15 cybersecurity controls under CMMC Level 1 and certify compliance, with non-compliance money penalties and debarment risk under the False Claims Act. 125,048 entities (37%) must implement 110 controls under CMMC Level 2, while 3,380 entities (1%) must implement 134 controls under CMMC Level 3.

"While large defense sector companies will have the staff and resources to comply, such as those in CMMC Level 3, small to medium sized companies will be challenged to comply with CMMC Level 1 and 2 cost effectively, especially the smaller companies who will struggle with CMMC Level 1 alone," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

"This is why CyberCatch is providing a free Guide To Avoiding 5 Key Pitfalls and a cost-effective compliance solution for CMMC Level 1 and 2," continued Mr. Huda.

For example, the innovative CyberCatch solution for the 209,540 entities for CMMC Level 1 compliance provides:

Automated tool with AI Advisor feature, Tips, Policy and Procedure Templates, to enable fast and effective compliance with all of the required 15 controls

Automated generation of System Security Plan (SSP)

Secure repository for all required evidence to support compliance

Easy update of controls and SSP when significant changes occur

Free Cybersecurity Awareness Training for all employees

No-application cyber insurance policy at a discount via a top insurance brokerage and an A XV rated cyber insurer

"CMR is excited to partner with CyberCatch to provide cyber insurance as part of an innovative and effective cyber risk mitigation solution like no other. Everyone wins. With CyberCatch's solution, both the business and the insurer is risk-mitigated," said Travis Pearson, CEO, CMR Risk & Insurance Services.

To learn more, download the Guide and watch demo, visit: https://cybercatch.com/dfars-cmmc-compliance-manager-level1.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

