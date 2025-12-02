Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation is pleased to provide a corporate update.

"As we approach calendar year end, we wanted to highlight some of our key accomplishments for the year for our valued and loyal investors," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

"We deeply appreciate the support from our investors and look forward to continuing to execute our innovative three-pronged strategic growth plan to grow the business and shareholder value. We expect to drive significant results in the immediate future," continued Mr. Huda.

To learn the details of the innovative three-pronged strategic growth plan, investors are encouraged to view Mr. Huda's presentation at: https://cybercatch.com/investors.

Mr. Huda was also recently featured in the Becker Business Review podcast to explain in detail the massive cybersecurity problem and how CyberCatch is uniquely solving it. To listen to the podcast, visit:

https://cybercatch.com/investors.

The following are highlights of recent Company accomplishments:

Joined NVDIA's Inception Program to accelerate launch of unique agentic AI cyber risk mitigation solution

Developed beta version of new agentic AI continuous cyber risk mitigation solution with full launch expected in immediate term to drive large revenues

Signed Agreements with three Strategic Reseller Partners who have existing large contracts with U.S government agencies to resell Company's solutions and drive large sales

Teamed up with a leading global provider of business decisioning and data analytics for it to market Company's solutions to its nearly 3 million small to mid-sized businesses and nearly 90% of Fortune 500 company customers

Launched unique no-application cyber insurance policy benefit for organizations using Company's solution in partnership with top insurance broker and an A XV rated insurer

Launched unique solution for new CMMC regulation for the 337,968 defense sector suppliers in the U.S.

Launched unique solution for 600,000 providers in healthcare sector in the U.S. that are facing two successful cyberattacks a day

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

