Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") announces the remaining drill results from its shallow program, the initial phase of the 10,000 metre (m) drill program at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The Company is reporting assay results for 6 drill holes, GC25-71 to GC25-75 and GC25-79, representing 471m.

Highlights:

Hole GC25-71 drilled 80.8m of 1.23 g/t Au, with mineralization starting only 1.5m downhole.

Hole GC25-72 intersected 53.4m of 1.44 g/t Au, and Hole GC25-79 intersected 28.9m of 2.65 g/t Au on opposite sides of the same section, suggesting the mineralized zone is wider than previously thought.

Hole GC25-73 intersected 51.8m of 1.44 g/t Au, revealing continuity along strike and dip above previous drilling.

Drilling continues below the high-grade zone at northeast (NE) Tyro, with 3 holes completed (~700 m).

"The shallow portion of the ongoing 10,000m drill program appears to have achieved its objective to demonstrate continuity of mineralization from surface down to previous drilling and continued to confirm continuity of mineralization along strike. This has us well-positioned to complete a maiden resource in 2026. We are now drilling beneath the high-grade zone at NE Tyro and expect first results from these holes before year-end,"stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Main Tyro vein showing geology and drilling conducted in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Note the location of Hole Nos. GC25-71 to -75 and -79.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/274111_41be575f54097897_002full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC25-71 1.52 82.3 80.8 1.23 Including 1.52 12.2 10.7 2.95 Including 30.5 82.3 51.8 1.26 GC25-72 9.1 62.5 53.4 1.44 GC25-73 13.7 65.5 51.8 1.44 GC25-74 42.7 47.2 4.5 0.85 GC25-75 51.8 64 12.2 1.00 GC25-79 12.2 41.1 28.9 2.65

All widths shown are downhole; true widths are approximately 70-90% of downhole widths.

Figure 2. Longitudinal perspective of the Tyro Main and NE Zones, Showing Core and RC Drilling to Date. Holes GC25-71 to -75 and -79 are highlighted and described below.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/274111_41be575f54097897_003full.jpg

Summary

The initial portion of the 10,000-metre drill program at Gold Chain has been completed with 1,177m drilled in 15 holes across the Tyro Main Zone. This early phase was designed to establish the data foundation necessary to define a maiden resource estimate that starts at surface; West Point Gold believes it was successful.

Holes GC25-71 to GC25-73 were located (Figure 1) in the Tyro hanging wall (HW) over a strike of about 150 metres and tested gold mineralization immediately adjacent to and below the pit. The holes described below reveal that significant grades and widths (Table 1) were encountered in the three (3) holes and are consistent with previously drilled, and deeper, holes. On Section L600, two holes were drilled on opposing sides of the pit and collectively reveal a broad zone of gold mineralization, i.e. about 50m.

About 100m to the northeast, Holes GC25-74 and GC25-75, tested the zone northeast of the pit, where surface samples reveal the vein system is horse-tailing with diminishing gold values. The best intercept here was observed in GC25-75, which cut 12.2m of 1.00 g/t Au (Table 1). The NE Tyro zone emerges less than 100m to the northeast.

Hole GC25-71

Hole GC25-71 was drilled on Line 550 and was designed to test the Tyro Main zone adjacent to and immediately below the pit (Figure 1); it also tested the vein system immediately below the Tyro 200 Level, where sampling revealed 11.1m of 2.89 g/t Au along a nearby crosscut (Figure 3). Owing to the inaccessibility to sample the pit's 'high walls', Hole GC25-71 provides important data in the definition of the near-surface gold mineralization. The hole traversed (1.52m to 82.3m) 80.8m of 1.23 g/t Au (Figure 3) hosted by quartz-chalcedony veins and veinlets.

Figure 3: Cross-Sectional View of Hole GC25-71 showing location relative to the Open Cut and mine workings on the Tyro Mine 200 Level.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/274111_41be575f54097897_004full.jpg

Holes GC25-72 and GC25-79

Hole GC25-72 was collared at the hanging wall contact of the Tyro vein system and drilled to a total depth of 75.3 metres. Quartz veining was observed from 9.1m to 62.5m (53.4m) and averaged 1.44 g/t Au. The hole traversed the mineralized zone between the floor of the open cut and the Tyro Mine 200 Level (Figure 4). Along the same section (L600), Hole GC25-79 was drilled from the footwall side and intersected a broad zone of vein breccia from 12.2m to 41.1m (28.9m) of 2.65 g/t Au. This hole was important as it provided grade data on the footwall breccia, which has been mapped over 100m of strike but with minimal samples. These grades are consistent with underground samples and support higher gold grades in the vein breccia. Considering both GC25-72 and -79, the Tyro vein system here has an estimated true width in excess of 40 metres (Figure 4) in this area.

Figure 4: Cross-Sectional View of Holes GC25-72 and -79, including Holes GC22-31(core) and GC25-41.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/274111_41be575f54097897_005full.jpg

Hole GC25-73

Hole GC25-73, located on Line 650 and 50m northeast of Holes GC25-72 and -79 (Figure 1 and 2), was drilled about 30m below the floor of the open cut and 40m above Hole GC25-40 (22.9m of 3.34 g/t Au; Figure 5). The hole traversed 51.8m of 1.44 g/t Au, suggesting good grade continuity along strike.

Figure 5: Cross-Sectional View of Holes GC25-73 and -43.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/274111_41be575f54097897_006full.jpg

Holes GC25-74 and -75

These holes were drilled from the same site (Figures 1 and 2) and were designed to provide continuous samples across a portion of the vein system that weakens immediately southwest of a major inflection in the Tyro structural corridor. Narrow zones (<13m) were encountered in both holes and hosted up to 1.00 g/t Au. Drilling in this area has confirmed a break in the gold mineralization that will require additional definition.

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drillholes have a diameter of about 10cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 5 to 10kg. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

