

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new report by Live Nation has revealed that live music has overtaken sports, film, streaming and even sex as the world's top form of entertainment.



Based on a survey of 40,000 people across 15 countries, the 'Live Nation Living for Live Global Study 2025' report captures a powerful shift in how people spend their time, express their identities, and connect with others through live experiences.



'This report confirms what we're seeing on the ground everywhere,' said Russell Wallach, Live Nation's Global President of Media and Sponsorship. 'Live music isn't just growing, it's shaping economies, influencing brands, and defining culture in real time. Fans have made live the heartbeat of global entertainment, and it's now one of the most powerful forces driving connection and growth worldwide.'



Nearly four in 10 people globally say if they could only choose one type of entertainment for life, they'd choose live music - ranking it above movies and sports. When faced with an even starker choice, 70 percent said they'd rather see their favorite artist live than have sex.



For 85 percent of fans, music defines who they are - and for 84 percent, live experiences give them the most life. What they wear, share, and experience at concerts has become part of how they express themselves and connect with others.



Fans save, plan, and even commemorate concerts permanently - 75 percent say they plan their calendars early around shows, one in four have gotten a temporary or permanent tattoo to mark a live music memory, and nearly 80 percent say concerts bring their family closer together.



Fans are proving that music speaks every language. In 2024, they traveled 40 billion miles for concerts - equal to 83,000 trips to the moon - with 71 percent of people globally listening to artists outside their native tongue and 84 percent saying live music unites across borders.



