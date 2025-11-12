

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The rapidly increasing demand for generative artificial intelligence models in the United States could generate 24 to 44 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere annually, according to a new study. The amount of CO2 emissions is equal to those from adding five to 10 million cars to U.S. roads.



The study, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, also projects another side effect of growth in AI usage. Generative AI models are estimated to consume 731 to 1,125 million cubic meters of water every year between 2024 and 2030, depending on the scale of expansion. This is equal to the annual water usage in the households of 6-10 million people in the country.



Other factors, such as industry efficiency initiatives, grid decarbonization rates and the spatial distribution of server locations within the United States, drive deep uncertainties in the estimated water and carbon footprints.



The rapidly increasing demand for generative artificial intelligence models requires extensive server installation with sustainability implications in terms of the compound energy-water-climate impacts. The report warns that as the deployment of AI servers across the United States puts a heavy toll on the environment, it could put the industry's targets of achieving net-zero emissions under the Paris Agreement unattainable.



The study concludes that the AI server industry is unlikely to meet its net-zero aspirations by 2030 without substantial reliance on highly uncertain carbon offset and water restoration mechanisms. Although best practices may reduce emissions and water footprints by a significant margin, their effectiveness is constrained by current energy infrastructure limitations.



These findings underscore the urgency of accelerating the energy transition and point to the need for AI companies to harness the clean energy potential of Midwestern states, the report says. 'Coordinating efforts of private actors and regulatory interventions would ensure the competitive and sustainable development of the AI sector'.



The accelerating deployment of AI servers in the United States is being fueled by the growing demand for generative AI applications, ignited by milestones such as the release of ChatGPT.



According to the International Energy Agency, 0.6 percent of total carbon emissions globally comes from the data centers and data transmission networks due to their electricity consumption.



