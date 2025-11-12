Atlas Salt Inc.: Atlas Salt Signs Strategic MOU with Hatch as Lead Engineering and IPD Partner for the Great Atlantic Salt Project

ST. GEORGE'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) announces that it has signed a comprehensive non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch") establishing Hatch as the Lead Engineering Partner and Integrated Project Delivery ("IPD") Partner for the Great Atlantic Salt Project (the "Project").

Hatch brings over seven decades of global experience designing and delivering some of the world's largest underground soft-rock mines and has a strong presence in Newfoundland and Labrador. Their mandate within the Project is to integrate all engineering disciplines under an IPD framework, aligning safety, design efficiency, and execution certainty with Atlas Salt's development strategy.

Key Elements of the Partnership

Safety and Sustainability Leadership: Hatch's "No Harm" approach to project delivery emphasizes safety-in-design and environmental stewardship, ensuring that health, safety, and environmental performance are prioritized from concept through operations.

Integrated Project Delivery: As a full IPD partner, Hatch will collaborate closely with Atlas Salt and other IPD firms to deliver coordinated engineering, risk management, and project controls, reducing execution risks and driving efficient decision-making.

Digital Engineering and Project Tools: Hatch will apply advanced digital design systems and information management platforms to streamline engineering, procurement, and construction sequencing, ensuring efficiency and readiness for operations.

Local Presence: With a long-standing office in St. John's, Newfoundland, Hatch is well-positioned to provide on-the-ground support and collaborate directly with Atlas Salt throughout the design and execution phases.

Proven Soft-Rock Mining Expertise: Hatch has successfully led engineering and delivery on major underground mining projects across Canada, including potash, nickel, and salt operations. Their deep bench of subject-matter experts in mine, port, and infrastructure design positions the Great Atlantic Salt Project for success.

Management Commentary

Nolan Peterson, CEO of Atlas Salt, stated:

"Hatch's addition to our Integrated Project Delivery team is a pivotal milestone for the Great Atlantic Salt Project. Their proven track record in large-scale soft-rock mining, combined with their strong presence in Newfoundland and Labrador and commitment to safety and sustainability, provides Atlas Salt with the confidence that the Project will be engineered to the highest global standards."

Mike Watters, Global Lead, Mine Infrastructure of Hatch, stated:

"We are honoured to partner with Atlas Salt on this important project for Newfoundland and Labrador. By applying our integrated project delivery model, digital engineering tools, and commitment to community engagement, Hatch will help ensure the Great Atlantic Salt Project is delivered safely, efficiently, and sustainably."

For further information and ongoing updates, please visit https://atlassalt.com.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Andrew Smith, P.Eng., ICD.D, Project Director and General Manager, who is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Hatch

Hatch is a global engineering, project delivery, and professional services firm. Whatever our clients envision, our teams can design and build. With over seven decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient and innovative. We draw upon our 10,000 staff with experience in more than 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Find out more on www.hatch.com/About-Us

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

For information, please contact:

Jeff Kilborn, CFO & VP Corporate Development

investors@atlassalt.com

(709) 275-2099

Cautionary Statement

