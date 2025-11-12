SLAM Exploration Ltd.: Slam Expands the Farquharson Zone with 74.9 and 49.4 meter Intervals at Goodwin

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has drilled additional mineralized core intervals with pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite in in the 2025 diamond drilling campaign at the Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project. Significant intervals include a 74.9 meter zone of mineralized gabbro in hole GF25-20 and a 49.40 meter mineralized zone in hole GF25-21. The Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project is located in the mineral-rich Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick. Assays are pending on an additional 236 samples.

Hole GF25-20 intersected an 74.9 meter zone of mineralized gabbro from 85.7 to 160.6 meters. Hole GF25-20 was set up 30 meters behind hole GW24-06 and drilled at an angle of 65 degrees to test the depth extent of the Farquharson zone.

Hole GF25-21 intersected a 49.40 meter zone of mineralized gabbro from 52.10 to 101.50. Hole GF25-21 was drilled at an angle of 65 degrees to test the strike extent of the Farquharson zone in a 50 meter step-out east of hole GF25-20. Assays are pending on 67 samples from GF25-21.

Figure 1 DDH25-20 Pyrrhotite & Chalcopyrite Mineralization

QA-QC Procedures: Core was collected from the drill in trays and delivered to a secure logging facility in Bathurst, New Brunswick. After logging, samples were sawn using a diamond blade. Sawn half-core samples were numbered, collected in bags, tagged and delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Fredericton. Actlabs will perform a multi-element analysis using their assay method UT7. Samples that are over-limit (above 1%) for the UT7 method will be re-analyzed using method 8-AR. Blanks and samples are included in the sample series.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. Diamond drilling is in progress on the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. The drilling program follows significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 15 diamond drill holes reported by the Company in 2024 on the Goodwin project. These include a 64.90 meter core interval, grading 2.19% Cu-Eq (copper-nickel-cobalt), including 3.84% Cu-Eq over a 31.20 meter core interval from hole GW24-02 as reported in a news release August 7, 2024. Significant gold values were also reported with up to 3.31 grams per tonne over 0.5m in hole GW24-01.

The Company launched its 2025 exploration program with two new gold discoveries on its wholly-owned Jake Lee claims. SLAM reported eight grab samples with assays ranging from 7.42 grams per tonne ("g/t") to 94.80 g/t gold in the initial discovery on July 9, 2025. A second discovery comprised quartz float grading 16.20 and 3.78 g/t gold respectively 100 meters southwest of the initial discovery as reported August 28, 2025.The Jake Lee claims are located 25 kilometers southeast of the Clarence Stream gold deposit where Galway Metals Inc. is working on an indicated resource estimated at 922,000 ounces at a grade of 2.31 g/t gold plus an inferred resource of 1,334,000 ounces at a grade of 2.60 g/t gold. (Reference: "Updated Mineral Resource Statement, Clarence Stream Deposits, New Brunswick, Canada, by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., March 31, 2022").

SLAM reported gold bearing core intervals including 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 m and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 m from the Maisie vein in news releases on December 13, 2021 and November 22, 2022. The Company had previously reported a core interval grading 3,955 g/t (127oz) gold Au over 0.1m from the No. 18 vein. These veins are associated with a soil geochemical anomaly that stretches for 3,000 meters along strike. Assays are pending on 900 additional samples to expand the soil coverage and further define the target on this extensive vein system.

The Company is a project generator and expects to receive significant cash and share payments in 2025. SLAM received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) on February 28, 2025 pursuant to the Wedge project agreement. On March 29, 2025, the Company received a cash payment of $60,000 as well as 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects to receive additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper zinc project and on the Ramsay gold project.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the contents of this news release.

