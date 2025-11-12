Dalet Named a Major Player in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Media Production, Distribution, and Monetization Integrated Cloud Solutions

NEW YORK, US / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Dalet, a leading provider of cloud-native, end-to-end media workflow solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Media Production, Distribution, and Monetization Integrated Cloud Solutions 2025 Vendor Assessment* . The report evaluates technology vendors helping media organizations streamline production, distribution, and monetization through unified cloud platforms.

According to IDC Analyst Alex Holtz, "Prioritizing the integration of cloud-native solutions to streamline and unify production, distribution, and monetization processes, leveraging AI and automation to enhance operational efficiency and audience engagement is a necessity to compete effectively, especially when targeting financial objectives that are challenging in today's streaming world."

The IDC MarketScape recognized Dalet for the following strengths: cloud-native architecture, unified media supply chain, AI-driven automation, flexible deployment models, industry-specific solutions, and collaborative tools. Built on a modern, microservices-based foundation, Dalet Flex and Dalet Pyramid enable scalable, collaborative, and metadata-driven media operations that unify the full content life cycle, from acquisition to archive and monetization.

"We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape reflects more than the strength of our technology, it's the result of a remarkable transformation within Dalet," said Stephen Garland, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Dalet. "Over the past year, we've reimagined how we build, think, and deliver. We turn complexity into clarity and empower individual creators to entire operations to move faster, innovate with confidence, and shape the future of how stories are created and shared. Whether it's a newsroom breaking a global story, a sports team engaging fans in real time, a YouTube creator connecting authentically with their audience, or a brand building community through compelling content, our mission is to give every storyteller the tools to move their stories and the industry forward."

Empowering a Unified Media Supply Chain

At the forefront of Dalet's innovation is Dalia , the company's new Agentic AI framework and intelligent interfaces. Acting as an intelligent, media-aware crew, Dalia streamlines complex workflows across Dalet Flex , Dalet Pyramid , Dalet InStream , Dalet Brio , and Dalet AmberFin , enabling users to manage, automate, and deliver content through natural-language interaction. Built on Dalet's open, modular cloud architecture, Dalia extends the power of Dalet's proven platforms, enhancing collaboration, accelerating time-to-market, and unlocking new revenue opportunities through AI-driven orchestration and metadata intelligence that unify the entire media supply chain.

About the IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Dalet

Dalet empowers media-rich organizations to transform their production and distribution workflows - accelerating media operations, maximizing collaboration and creating higher value from content. As a leading media technology and service provider with over three decades of innovation, our software solutions enable greater control, enhanced visibility and increased productivity for content professionals and storytellers around the globe. Leading organizations such as Fox Networks Group, Arsenal Football Club, MediaCorp, and the BBC trust Dalet to support their daily content operations. Our team is driven by a passion for media and committed to empowering a world where compelling stories are beautifully made, effortlessly told and thoughtfully delivered. Dalet was named an "IDC Innovator" in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment Report, 2024 (doc US51749824, August 2024). The IDC Innovators study profiles five vendors in the cloud-native technology and business services for media, each addressing a unique industry technology, business model, and/or market trend. Learn more at www.dalet.com

