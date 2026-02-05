Dalet Flex LTS Delivers Smarter Search, Faster Editing, and an AI-Ready Foundation for Modern Media

New semantic search experience, major Adobe Premiere workflow upgrades, and embedded AI services expand Dalet Flex across broadcast, sports, and brand-led operations, while preparing customers for Dalia, Dalet's Agentic AI solution

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Dalet , a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced a major update to Dalet Flex . Building on the workflow packages and UX improvements introduced in 2025, the latest Dalet Flex LTS release makes the platform more intuitive for a wider range of users, accelerates editing and collaboration workflows, and introduces foundational AI capabilities designed to support next-generation, agent-driven experiences with Dalia , Dalet's agentic AI solution.

Dalet Flex is fast to deploy and intuitive to use, enabling broader adoption of professional-grade media workflows across the organization. Broadcasters and sports teams, along with brands, agencies, and marketing teams, use Dalet Flex to ingest, create, manage, and distribute media with enterprise-grade control, governance, and performance.

"This release allows Dalet Flex to support media wherever it's created and distributed," said Aaron Kroger, Director of Product Marketing, Dalet. "For broadcasters, that means expanding laterally across the enterprise to support more teams, workflows, and content types, without adding complexity. For marketing, brand, and content teams, it removes complexity from media production, making it easier to create, manage, and reuse high-quality content with professional-grade tools. At the same time, this release introduces core capabilities that prepare customers for the next phase of innovation with Dalia."

Smarter Discovery with Semantic Search Built into Flex

A highlight of the Flex LTS release is a new semantic search experience designed to make large media libraries easier to navigate and far more discoverable. Dalet Flex now enables users to find assets by meaning and context, helping teams locate relevant content even when metadata is inconsistent, incomplete, or created in different languages.

Semantic search is embedded directly into the Dalet Flex experience and supports multilingual discovery, allowing users to search across catalogs where content may be logged or tagged in different languages. Users can also combine semantic discovery with exact metadata filters, such as rights, region, format, or resolution, enabling faster, more precise access to usable content.

"With semantic search, users no longer need to know the data model, the metadata schema, or which fields were used to tag content. They just describe what they're looking for. This is a fundamental shift; it democratizes access to the archive, letting anyone on the team find relevant content without training on the system's data model or relying on someone who knows where things are stored," explained Erwan Kerfourn, Head of Product for Dalet Flex.

Major Adobe Premiere Workflow Enhancements with Dalet Xtend

The Dalet Flex LTS release includes a significant upgrade to Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere workflows, designed to improve speed, mobility, and reliability for editors working across distributed environments. New capabilities include:

Offline mode to continue editing uninterrupted during network disruptions, with automatic synchronization upon reconnection

Streaming mode to access content directly in Adobe Premiere without downloading full files or proxies

Smarter remote rendering workflows , including intelligent job routing across Adobe Media Encoder resources

Expanded support for modern editorial workflows, with improvements to project handling, rendering, and version control

These enhancements are particularly valuable for sports, news, and other production teams handling large files under tight deadlines, enabling faster access to media using less bandwidth and fewer manual steps.

Continued UX Improvements for Everyone

Dalet continues to invest in making Dalet Flex easier and more efficient for a broad range of users, from production professionals to content marketers. The Flex LTS release advances this initiative with UI refinements and new viewing options such as Dynamic Tile View, allowing users to adapt layouts for tasks like shot selection or high-volume browsing without repeatedly opening previews.

These improvements support a wider set of team needs, including marketing and brand users, while preserving the depth and performance required by enterprise production environments.

Enterprise-Grade Platform Enhancements: IMF and Ingest Portal

The Dalet Flex LTS release also strengthens core platform capabilities supporting enterprise media operations. Enhancements include improved handling of large-scale IMF workflows, addressing complex packaging and distribution requirements for high-resolution, HDR, and multi-variant deliverables. In addition, Dalet Ingest Portal with intuitive web-based scheduling is now available in the latest version, expanding secure and streamlined content contribution for distributed teams and partners.

Embedded Dalet AI Services: A Foundation for What Comes Next

Dalet Flex LTS introduces Dalet AI Services, a new foundation for embedded AI capabilities that run directly within Flex environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in distributed deployments. Initial capabilities include built-in multilingual transcription, with additional services such as OCR, face detection, and translations planned.

For organizations requiring advanced enrichment or indexing, Dalet Flex integrates with partner ecosystems and premium services, providing a flexible path from foundational AI capabilities.

This latest Dalet Flex release is designed to support Dalia , Dalet's agentic workflow solution. Dalia is currently in live testing with early adopters and will be widely available starting in Q2 2026.

