Dalet Announces Commercial Availability of Dalia, Bringing Media-Aware Agentic AI to Enterprise Productions

Dalia's conversational UX and a multi-agent intelligence framework enable customers to operationalize AI across production, archive, and publishing workflows while keeping humans in the loop.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Dalet , a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced the commercial availability of Dalia , its media-aware, agentic AI solution designed to simplify complex media supply chain workflows through a natural-language user experience. Now commercially available, Dalia brings together a conversational interface, an orchestration layer, and a multi-agent intelligence framework that enables customers to safely leverage the efficiency of agentic AI throughout the Dalet ecosystem for a wide range of tasks, including content discovery, clip creation, and publishing workflows.

"With Dalia, we're bringing a consumer-grade AI experience into the heart of enterprise media operations," said Matteo De Martinis, VP of Product, Dalet. "By unifying a conversational interface, orchestration, and media-aware agents, Dalia removes friction from complex workflows, giving teams a more efficient way to interact with content, systems, and processes. The result is a simpler, faster, and more accessible way to work across the media supply chain."

Seamlessly integrated with Dalet solutions, Dalia translates requests into structured workflow execution. Users can ask Dalia to find assets, organize content, prepare social-ready edits, or trigger downstream workflows. Users validate key actions along the way, all from a single user interface.

Measurable Impact Across Media Workflows

Early deployments demonstrate Dalia's measurable impact across core media workflows. Customers have reduced time spent on repetitive tasks such as content search, tagging, and clipping by up to 60%, significantly increasing content throughput without adding headcount. In parallel, by consolidating fragmented tools into a unified interface, Dalia helps reduce point solutions and maintenance costs while improving interoperability across the media ecosystem, driving stronger returns on existing content and infrastructure investments.

Transparency through Operational Analytics

Dalia also enables users to extract performance insights, eliminating the need to navigate complex systems or export data into external tools. This allows teams to better understand production costs, optimize resource allocation, and make faster, more informed operational decisions.

Built-in Governance Framework - Guardrails

The task-based framework is central to Dalia's design. Rather than removing people from the process, Dalia reduces the burden of repetitive work while keeping human expertise in control of creative and editorial decisions. Publishing and other critical steps remain human-validated, helping organizations accelerate execution without sacrificing oversight.

"Dalia is built to operate within the permissions and governance structure already enforced by the Dalet platform," explains Matteo. "Existing role-based access controls remain in place, while guardrails help ensure that AI-driven actions stay aligned with operational requirements and customer-specific ways of working."

Dalia Expands Production into Marketing, Sales & Brand Teams

By reducing reliance on technical interfaces, Dalia opens the door for a broader range of users, from production and archive teams to digital, marketing, brand, and operational stakeholders, to work more directly with content and workflows.

With Dalia now commercially available, Dalet is giving customers a new way to unlock the full value of their media operations, leveraging the strength of an enterprise platform delivered through a modern, media-aware AI experience.

Attend a Dalia Webinar

Join Dalet on April 14, 2026 at 4 PM CET | 10 AM EST for an in-depth look at Dalia. Attendees will see firsthand how Dalia goes beyond simple chat interfaces to perform real media tasks: searching and understanding video content, automating repetitive operations, and working within the governance and rights frameworks your organization depends on. The session will also include a discussion on the build vs. buy decision.

See Dalia in Action at the 2026 NAB Show

NAB attendees are invited to book a meeting (from April 19-22) with Dalet leadership, account managers, and customer success teams to explore how Dalia can support modern, connected media workflows across the organization. You can find Dalet at the 2026 NAB Show in booth W1519.

About Dalet

Dalet empowers media-rich organizations to transform their production and distribution workflows - accelerating media operations, maximizing collaboration and creating higher value from content. As a leading media technology and service provider with over three decades of innovation, our software solutions enable greater control, enhanced visibility and increased productivity for content professionals and storytellers around the globe. Leading organizations such as Fox Networks Group, Arsenal Football Club, MediaCorp, and the BBC trust Dalet to support their daily content operations. Our team is driven by a passion for media and committed to empowering a world where compelling stories are beautifully made, effortlessly told and thoughtfully delivered. Learn more at www.dalet.com

Press Contact

Melissa Harding

Grithaus Agency

(e) melissa@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Dalet

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dalet-announces-commercial-availability-of-dalia-bringing-media-aware-agentic-1155947