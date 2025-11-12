Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Graham Downs, President & CEO of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 150 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on Nov 17-18.

About Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Cascadia's flagship asset is the road-accessible 177 sq. km Carmacks Project in the high-grade Minto Copper Belt in Yukon Territory, Canada. The Carmacks Project is 35 km southeast of the past producing Minto Mine, which was recently acquired by Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. The Carmacks Main Deposit has a Measured and Indicated Resource containing 651 Mlbs of copper and 302 koz of gold (36.3 million tonnes grading 0.81% copper, 0.26 g/t gold, and 3.23 g/t silver) or 1.07% copper equivalent. A 2023 preliminary economic assessment demonstrated positive economic potential, with a $330.1 M post-tax NPV(5%) and 38% post-tax IRR at $4.25/lb copper and $2,000/oz gold. Cascadia recently completed a 3,800 m resource expansion diamond drill program at Carmacks, with initial results including 83.52 m of 0.89% copper with 0.26 g/t gold. Results are pending from eight additional 2025 drill holes.

SOURCE: 121 Mining Investment Conference